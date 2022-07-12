The “Newly”wed Game is back and local food shelves say it’s just in time.
The show is scheduled for Aug. 27, coinciding with the Whoopie Pie Festival downtown, and tickets are on sale at the Paramount Theatre box office and at paramountvt.org online.
The annual fundraiser was designed to replace the “Pack the Paramount” food drive when organizers realized it was more efficient to collect cash the local nonprofits could then spend at the Vermont Food Bank than it was to gather and donate food items. The event, based on the similarly named television game show where newlyweds answer questions about each other, grew quickly in popularity in its first few years.
“Before the pandemic, it would have been our fourth one in 2020, and we had to cancel it,” organizer Steve Costello said. “At the time, it was building up fairly nicely. We may have to start over from scratch.”
Food shelf organizers say need is once again skyrocketing. Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action, said that 944 people accessed the organization’s core food shelf in June. He said that’s a jump from 544 in May and does not include programs like senior commodity boxes, daily bread and produce distribution or the Farm to Family coupons.
“Right now, we’re seeing numbers as high as when we were in the thick of the pandemic,” he said.
Donahue said demand peaked about two years ago before starting to drop off, reaching pre-pandemic levels before once again climbing.
“The impacts of inflation have gotten the numbers to quickly rise,” he said. “This isn’t a surprise to us because we’re all grocery shopping and seeing what it costs to put gas in our cars.”
Thankfully, Donahue said, inflation hasn’t affected the food shelf’s supply quite the way it has its demand.
“We’re buying in bulk as much as we can,” he said. “We’re pretty savvy buyers, and we get significant discounts from local grocery stores and other stores in the region that have groceries like Cumberland Farms and Stewart’s ... even Starbucks.”
The food shelf has not been immune to supply chain issues, though, and Donahue said they still run up against shortages of specific goods from time to time. He said the recent addition of a refrigeration unit at the food shelf has enabled them to take in whatever is available in large quantities at a given time and safely store it.
“It was very fortuitous timing to finish that installation,” he said. “When you can get quantity you need to grab it because the supply chain issue is real, even in donations.”
“Newly” is placed in quotes for the local version of the event because, unlike its television predecessor, it often features couples that have been married far too long to be considered newlyweds. This year’s line-up consists of Nikki and Kim Adams, Patty and Larry Cupoli, Alaura and Mike McClallen, Arwen Turner and Paul Gillett, Monika Ganguly-Kiefner and Brian Sales, Michelle and Don Delpha, Fran and Ray Sun and Calista and Brian Budrow.
The questions get personal and the atmosphere on stage can seem to get tense, but Costello said he has never had any problems recruiting contestants.
“What I always tell people — the only thing that’s going to be embarrassing is what they say,” he said. “The questions are designed to be open-ended or, if there’s a multiple-choice question, there’s one designed to be a soft landing.”
While some of the laughs are uncomfortable, Costello said they are plentiful.
“Anyone who’s been to it is going to attest this is going to be the funniest thing on the Paramount stage this year,” he said. “There is not a paid comedian that can put on a show like this.”
