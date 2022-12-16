There was a time when newspaper boys delivered the afternoon paper on their bicycles after school or, in urban areas, waved the latest edition crying out a sensational headline.
The plight of these children, sometimes exploited in the early years of the 20th century, was depicted in the Broadway show and film “Newsies.” Before their hardships were portrayed on stage and cinema, photographer Lewis Hine exposed their suffering and mistreatment in a series of photographs that continued his famous expose of child labor in America.
Some of these images were photographed in Barre.
Lewis Hine was an American sociologist educated at the University of Chicago. He first became a school teacher in New York City, where he promoted the use of photography in advocating for social reform. He left the classroom to take documentary photographs for the National Child Labor Committee.
The industrial boom in America that occurred after the U.S. Civil War created a voracious need for labor and, consequently, appalling numbers of children entered the workforce. Despite the labor shortage, unskilled workers received modest compensation. Furthermore, these child-workers forfeited the opportunity for an education.
Hine began documenting this exploitation with photographs, effectively recording the lost childhoods of these boys and girls. An essay published by the National Archives (the repository for many of his photographs) noted, “Hine traveled around the country photographing the working conditions of children in all types of industries. He photographed children in coal mines, in meatpacking houses, in textile mills and in canneries. He took pictures of children working in the streets as shoe shiners, newsboys and hawkers. In many instances he tricked his way into factories to take the pictures that factory managers did not want the public to see.”
Addie Card, a young girl from North Pownal, achieved renown as an: “Anaemic little spinner in a North Pownal [Vt.] Cotton Mill.” Her image was later used on a postage stamp commemorating the photographs of Hine and his influential pictures.
In 2012, the International Center for Photography in New York City mounted an exhibition of Hine’s newsboy photos. Their introduction to the exhibit read as follows: “In these real-life photos, you won’t see newsies singing and dancing in the streets. Fans of musicals know the plucky newsboys of New York as the inspiration for the Disney movie “Newsies” (and the corresponding Broadway show “Newsies the Musical”), which celebrates their 1899 strike against Joseph Pulitzer’s Evening World and William Randolph Hearst’s Evening Journal. In his capacity as a photographer for progressive causes in the early 20th century, Lewis Hine knew their real-life counterparts personally for their charm and bravery as well as their daily hardships.”
The exhibit curator, Alison Nordstrom, pointed out, “I think that Hine and his clients, which were philanthropic organizations, saw the newsboys as an especially problematic kind of child labor. The problem with the newsboys was not only did they work all night and therefore sleep all day and not go to school, but they went into saloons and brothels to sell newspapers.”
Hine’s photos showed these young boys gathering at midnight on the Brooklyn Bridge with stacks of newspapers under their arms. Others, portrayed 10-year-old boys entering saloons sell papers, and another with the young lads all smoking cigarettes.
In Barre, the images were less disturbing but equally compelling.
One shows the boys gathered outside Barre City Hall with their canvas paper bags empty. One can read Barre Times stenciled on one bag. The photo is captioned, “Group of Barre Times newsies. One was 10 years old, three were 11, five were 12, four were 13, and five were 14 and over. Location: Barre, Vermont. December 18, 1916.”
A smaller group photographed elsewhere in the city bears this caption: “Group of newsies (youngest 10 years) selling Boston papers at noon. In Barre and Montpelier newsies are excused from school a little early at noon and at night in order to get their papers earlier.”
The last image is captioned “Alfred Hicks, a 10-year old newsie selling Boston papers at noon.”
My research uncovered no Alfred Hicks in Barre at that time, but there was an “Alfred Higgs.” It may be possible that when the photographer asked the boy his name he heard “Hicks” rather than Higgs. It is likely that we will never know for certain, but Alfred Higgs became a seemingly well-adjusted and successful member of the community.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre City.
