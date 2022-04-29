The Finance Committee has approved contributing $100,000 toward expanding the NewStory Center’s new shelter.
The committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the full board allocated the money from the city’s ARPA funds. NewStory Executive Director Avaloy Lanning said the money would help match a $750,000 state grant for the $1,025,000 project. NewStory provides shelter and other services to individuals and families fleeing domestic violence.
Lanning said this is the organization’s second expansion. The first involved opening a new shelter space and converting the previous shelter into an office.
“It has served us well as an office, although not ideally,” she said. “It no longer meets our needs.”
So, she said, they bought an office building up the street and are seeking to convert the current office back into a shelter space with six units, three kitchens and four bathrooms. She said this will allow NewStory to reduce its reliance on hotels, where they place people until a shelter space becomes available. To fund the change, Lanning said they went to the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.
“They said to us, what is the city’s investment,” she said. “We said right away the city supports us in many ways ... but they were specifically looking for a contribution to this project.”
Avaloy said that the organization has undertaken a $350,000 capital campaign that it hopes to apply to projects beyond the new shelter. She said they planned to use $100,000 from the capital campaign on the shelter and came to the city seeking an equal amount to bolster their application to the state.
Nobody at the meeting spoke against the proposal. Mayor David Allaire said NewStory provides a vital service and Board of Aldermen member Matthew Whitcomb said the project meshed with the city’s goal of having fewer people in need housed in local hotels — Lanning also said wraparound services were easier to provide in a shelter than they are in a hotel.
Board member Carrie Savage said she was proud that her first motion on the board was to grant the request.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
