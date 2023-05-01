NewStory Center is working to recover from some sticker shock.

The organization, which provides shelter and other services to individuals and families fleeing domestic violence, has embarked on what Executive Director Avaloy Lanning said was supposed to be a $1.2 million expansion project. When all the bids came in, though, Lanning said the bottom line was closer to $2.5 million. With the state of inflation, Lanning said they were ready for some overruns, but not quite that much.

City Reporter

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

