NewStory Center is working to recover from some sticker shock.
The organization, which provides shelter and other services to individuals and families fleeing domestic violence, has embarked on what Executive Director Avaloy Lanning said was supposed to be a $1.2 million expansion project. When all the bids came in, though, Lanning said the bottom line was closer to $2.5 million. With the state of inflation, Lanning said they were ready for some overruns, but not quite that much.
“It’s happening all over the state where there’s a shortage of contractors and laborers,” she said. “Some instances, we only had one bidder. Our project is considered small — it feels monumental to us.”
Lanning said the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board had been “very generous,” supplementing the $500,000 in funding initially pledged with another $750,000, closing much of the gap. Lanning said they also pulled accessibility ramps out of the main project but are working to fund them separately through various grants available for such efforts.
“So far, nothing has come out of the project completely,” she said. “There are some things we have tabled until the end. They are mostly cosmetic.”
For example, Lanning said replacing chain-link fencing with privacy fencing might have to wait.
“We’ve got some major donors up our sleeves that we’re having conversations with,” she said.
Meanwhile, work is underway on the project, which aims at making new shelter space out of the organization’s former office building, which it moved its offices out of in favor of another new location at 92 Grove St. Lanning said work is expected to be done by the fall.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said the contractor shortage is part of the overall labor shortage bedeviling the area.
“I think it is really the same issue across the board and I don’t see it getting better at the moment,” he said.
Jepson said that while the regional marketing initiative has had some success in attracting people to the area to fill various positions, little of that has been in the sort of skilled construction trades needed for projects like NewStory’s.
“I think it’s more difficult to get what people might consider laborers to move to a different region,” he said. “We have been targeting what are considered professionals.”
Which is not to say they haven’t spoken with any tradespeople. Jepson said they recently communicated through the program with an electrician based in New York City, who considered moving to Rutland, but found Vermont’s union pay rates less favorable than what he was getting in the city — even with the lower cost of living.
“He described his pay, and he’s doing really well,” Jepson said.
