Nine Rutland City Board of Aldermen candidates squared off at a forum Wednesday evening broadcast live on PEG-TV.
This year, incumbents Paul Clifford, Sharon Davis, Matthew Reveal, Scott Tommola and Matt Whitcomb are facing challenges by John Atwood, Samuel J. Gorruso, Kam Johnston and Michael Talbott in a competition for five two-year seats.
After opening statements, moderator Tom Donahue asked candidates to highlight one issue they are passionate about.
Davis said the city’s neighborhoods are her passion.
“That is our tax base,” she said. “We need to continue to strengthen and stabilize neighborhoods that have been affected by drugs and crime.”
Donahue then asked candidates how they would address Rutland County’s declining workforce and population.
Clifford raised the perennial issue of a city-town merger. He said a merger would give the region a “stronger voice” in Montpelier.
“The only thing holding us back are naysayers and big egos,” he said.
Gorruso said the city needs to attract new industry and find new sources of revenue.
“Rutland has lost a lot of high-paying jobs,” he said, referencing the loss of Omya and Green Mountain Power executive jobs, as well as companies like Tambrands, MetroMail and local banks.
Johnston said he is still holding out hope for passenger rail service.
“I thought the train was our savior, but it’s taken so bloody long,” he said.
He said a commuter rail line to Burlington would allow Rutland to take advantage of economic growth in Chittenden County.
Johnston is currently a member of the Rutland City School Board.
Talbott touted the value of the arts as an economic driver and that can attract people to rural communities.
“Embracing the arts is a proven pathway to economic viability,” he said citing examples from around the country.
He also mentioned grants that are available as well as his experience as chairman of the Castleton University Communications Department with pursuing such funds.
Tommola focused on lowering the tax rate.
“If a business is going to come into Rutland, the tax rate has to fit their business model,” he said.
He pointed to nonprofits as a drag on the city’s grand list as well because they do not pay property taxes and suggested putting a cap on them in the city.
On the issue of the city’s $5 million paving and sidewalk bond, candidates were split with several expressing a need for more details.
Atwood was one such undecided voice.
“I am not sure which way I’ll vote,” he said, explaining that while he agrees infrastructure is important, he thinks “the details of the plan is a little bit sparse.”
Reveal, who in an earlier response said good infrastructure leads to business development which in turn leads to more people, said he “fully” supports the bond.
“If you own a car or ride a bike in this city, you know it’s needed,” he said.
Whitcomb said he supports the bond, but is empathetic to voter concerns.
He then raised the issue of accessibility, explaining that for people attempting to travel to medical appointments, the “first mile and last mile” tend to present the biggest barrier to care. Poor sidewalks can create such a barrier.
“I think it is selfish not to support it,” he said.
In a “yes” or “no” lightning round, Donahue asked candidates if they supported the city and school budgets.
All nine candidates said “yes” to the city budget.
On the school budget, only Atwood and Talbott said “yes.”
