BARRE — The Vermont chapter of the National Leadership Council is gearing up for a fundraiser at the Granite Museum at 6 p.m. June 20 to celebrate the end of their inaugural year training young progressive leaders.
“That’s progressive with a lowercase ‘p,’” founding director Eric Covey said, explaining that the organization is not affiliated with any political party.
Covey started the process of launching the Vermont chapter of NLC, also called NLC VT, in the fall of 2016, after serving on the board of the Maine chapter and seeing the organization’s impact on local leadership.
Vermont’s first NLC fellows started in January, participating in a weekend-long training each month for six months on topics such as fundraising, community outreach and communication.
During the fundraiser, which will include pizza and drinks from Woodbelly Pizza, desserts from Nutty Steph’s and live music, fellows will have the chance to share their experiences.
“I’ve been incredibly inspired by the work they are doing in their communities and how passionate they are about moving Vermont forward,” Covey said.
The event will raise money for the institute training program, which is free of cost to participants.
“We don’t want finances to be a barrier,” Covey said. “Leadership comes from folks at all different levels of economic reality.”
The dinner will feature guest speakers, including Lucy Leriche, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, and Mary Mouton, executive director of Washington County Mental Health.
In addition to gathering financial support, Covey hopes to get the word out and encourage those who might be interested to apply for next year.
Said Shane Rogers, one of this year’s fellows, who manages the Vermont Farm to Plate Network’s local food grass-roots marketing campaign, Rooted in Vermont, he would recommend the program to local community leaders.
“Not only did I feel like I learned a lot in that hard skill set, but the people I’ve met and the work I’ve been able to plug into has been indispensable,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Rachel O’Brien, who works as a case manager and positive behavior intervention services clinician through Washington County Mental Health, said the program helped improve her public speaking and gave her tools to implement real change.
“I have learned the importance of honing my skills in public speaking, in fundraising and in goal setting,” she said. “Knowing how to define your mission and then communicate your mission and then get your mission funded are the three base steps of getting anything done.”
Next year, Covey hopes to expand the pool of applicants and welcome fellows from all corners of the state. One way he plans to do this is by initiating a rotating meeting schedule so that trainings happen all over the state and not only in Burlington.
“There are amazing leaders in every corner of our state,” he said. “I grew up in rural Vermont and I know it’s incredibly important to get these training opportunities to folks who aren’t just Chittenden-based.”
Covey believes that programs such as NLC VT can help encourage young professionals to stay in state and work in their communities.
“Right now, there is so much conversation in Vermont about how do we keep Vermont’s qualified professionals from moving out of state, and I think the best thing you can do is invest in them,” he said. “Not only will investing in this training help them get a leg up in Vermont so they can continue to pursue their personal and professional goals, but connecting them with this cohort and putting them in touch with other young leaders will ground them with a greater sense of place.”
