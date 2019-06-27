A local man, convicted of attempted burglary and unlawful mischief in April, will avoid jail time for trying to rob the offices at the Vermont Rail Yard in 2017 after having all of the prison time in his criminal sentence suspended on Wednesday.
Eric Bryan, 39, of Rutland, was charged in Rutland criminal court in January 2017 with a felony count of burglary, a felony count of possession of burglary tools and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief.
The unlawful trespass charge was dismissed by the state before Bryan was tried in April. Judge Thomas Zonay dismissed the charge of possession of burglary tools during the trial.
Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said in an affidavit that police were sent to the Vermont Rail Yard on Jan. 15, 2017, after someone reported two men were using bolt cutters on the fence.
At the scene, police found a hole had been cut in the fence.
Two men, later identified as Bryan and Richard Bates, 33, were found at the rail yard using a crowbar to try to get into a building at the site.
Harvey said police found the bolt cutters and the crowbar, which Bates had dropped when he tried to flee, at the scene.
On Wednesday, Rutland County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan asked Zonay for a sentence of 30 days to five years.
Sullivan said the state wanted the Vermont Department of Corrections to keep Bryan under supervision for a long period.
Zonay asked whether Sullivan had violated his release conditions or had other legal problems during the year and a half since the incident at the rail yard. Sullivan said he was not aware of any incidents.
Attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represents Bryan, pointed out that his client had some arrests in 1999, but hadn’t been accused of further crimes for about 18 years.
Enzor requested a probationary sentence.
A pre-sentence investigation conducted by the corrections department concluded that Bryan could be supervised on release in the community and didn’t need to be held in a facility.
Given a chance to address the court, Bryan questioned his conviction for attempted burglary. Enzor stepped in to say that he believed his client did not understand he had been convicted of attempted burglary and not burglary.
Bryan said he wanted to lead a law-abiding life.
“I’m trying to get my life together. I got a job. I’m trying to be a father, to catch up on my back child support and actually do the right thing now. I’m not trying to do stupid stuff anymore. I’m getting too old for it,” he said.
After announcing Bryan’s sentence, Zonay said he was also including conditions that Bryan not drink alcohol or use marijuana to the extent they interfere with his life. Also, Bryan will be required to complete 20 hours of community service by the end of the year.
While no representatives of Vermont Railway were at the hearing on Wednesday, Sullivan said he understood they would seek restitution of about $1,000.
However, Zonay pointed out the limits of the unlawful mischief charge meant the railway could not seek more than $250 in restitution.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.