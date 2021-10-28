EAST MONTPELIER — It isn’t clear when, where, how or even if it happened, Washington Central Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault said a multi-jurisdictional investigation into what she characterized as “a suspected, but unconfirmed ransomware attack” on the district’s information systems is underway.
Miller-Arsenault, who notified parents in the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School of the development in a brief email early Wednesday evening didn’t stray far from that script on late Thursday afternoon.
“Nothing has changed,” she said. “It’s all definitely in the early stages.”
Pressed for details about the attack, including when, where and by whom it was detected, Miller-Arsenault opted not to get ahead of an investigation that includes law enforcement, independent forensic investigators and third-party experts. All, she said, are working to determine the nature and extent of an attack that didn’t prevent elementary schools in Berlin, Calais East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 from opening Thursday morning.
Miller-Arsenault said there were some minor glitches, but did not elaborate.
“Overall, we’re able to operate schools without substantial disruption to instruction,” she said.
Presumably whatever triggered the suspected attack happened some time on Wednesday, though Miller-Arsenault would not confirm that. She did say parents were notified by email sent from the district’s network at about 7:45 p.m. that night.
Miller-Arsenault confirmed state and local law enforcement were notified immediately and said the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office were both contacted.
Miller-Arsenault said it remains unclear what information — if any — might have been accessed, or acquired in the suspected attack, but noted answering that question is a priority.
“The safety, security and well-being of our employees, students and their families is a top priority for the district,” she said, suggesting that includes “the protection of personal data.”
Miller-Arsenault said she shared essentially the same message with parents, promising to provide them with updates as relevant information is available.
“At this point, we don’t have any,” she said.
