Vermont Catholic Charities has not made any plans for what will happen to the Loretto Home once it closes, a representative said Thursday.
The organization announced Wednesday it would close the 119-year-old residential care facility on Meadow Street at the end of September.
“It’s such a hard decision to do anything like this,” VCC spokeswoman Ellen Kane said. “They have to keep the others open. They have three others — one can take the whole ship down.”
Kane said 80% of the residents in the care facilities owned by Vermont Catholic Charities were on Medicaid, which frequently is not accepted at private facilities. The organization said when it announced the closure that Medicaid reimbursement rates were one of the factors rendering the Loretto Home nonviable.
“The only way they’ve been able to operate is the diocese owned the building and used it for free,” she said. “This is a social mission of the Catholic Church.”
Kane said the future of the property has taken a backseat to relocating the Loretto Home’s 38 residents. She said VCC is expecting to be able to place all of them at one of its other three facilities — one of which, the St. Joseph Kervick Residence, is across the street.
Loretto Home is licensed by the state as a Level III residential facility, caring for people unable to live wholly independently but not in need of the level of care in a nursing home.
“We provide room and board, assistance with personal care, general supervision and/or medication management,” Kane wrote in an email. “Level III homes also provide additional service of nursing overview.”
Officials at the Vermont Department of Disability, Aging and Independent Living remained unavailable Thursday, but principal assistant Rebecca Silbernagel did provide a brief statement via email.
“When a long-term care facility plans for closure, they must follow the licensing regulations, with guidance from the Division of Licensing and Protection,” she wrote. “Facilities that close are expected to create a safe transition plan for everyone in its care. If a facility requests assistance, our Adult Services Division is ready to assist and to support the facility and the residents.”