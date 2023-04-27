RUTLAND TOWN — Sixty-four residents say they want to see a dog park be built, and while the select board says it’s fine with that notion, there isn’t room for it.
A petition, circulated by Norma Levy, bearing signature and 63 others, was discussed at the regular Tuesday board meeting.
Recreation Director Mike Rowe said the Recreation Committee received the petition, complete with a letter from Levy, and discussed it at its last meeting.
“The town has no room for a dog park,” said Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who sits on the Recreation Committee. “The town of Rutland does not own the entirety of Northwood Park. And where there is an opportunity to put stuff, you would have to petition the school, not us.”
The petition asks for a 2.5-acre dog park with trees, shrubs, benches and some agility obstacles. Dogs would be allowed off-leash.
“The other thing is, I think people need to also look into the fact of what it would cost for all of the fencing,” said Russell, adding that she believes fencing an area that large would cost between $30,000 and $40,000.
Selectman Kurt Hathaway believed the amount would be even higher, perhaps $50,000 or $60,000.
“I don’t know that we can absorb that cost,” said Russell, adding that there might be the potential for a park in the future.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said she wanted to know the committee’s recommendation.
Russell said there are dog parks in West Rutland, Fair Haven and near the Rutland Regional Medical Center in the city.
“That’s the only thing we can suggest right now, but we cannot say it’s OK to let your dogs run loose in Northwood,” said Russell.
In late March, the board considered the possibility of banning dogs from Northwood Park in response to an increase in problems with folks letting their animals run off-leash, and not picking up dog waste. The board has not done this, but it was noted that if the problem persisted, then the board would have few other options.
Rowe that he’s reached out to Levy and to the Rutland Town School board of directors. He said he hadn’t heard back from Levy as of Tuesday, but did let Tina Keshava, chair of the Rutland Town School board of directors, know that the topic might be coming before that board soon.
Keshava said Thursday that, so far, no one besides Rowe has contacted the board about a dog park on the school-owned portion of Northwood. She said the board would be happy to talk about it, but it might not be until the June meeting.
“I’m definitely not opposed to having a dog park if we can find space for it,” said Hathaway. “A 2-acre dog park probably isn’t going to be feasible with how expensive the fencing is, but I wouldn’t be opposed to trying to find some money to put some sort of dog park up if we can find room for it.”
Selectman Joe Denardo said he would like to see some discussion on the possibility of the town acquiring the school’s property at Northwood. He said that unless the school has some plan or intention for that land, it might be easier on everyone if the property was owned by the town, and that way if and when anyone wanted to do anything that required both parcels, there wouldn’t be any entanglements with ownership and usage.
Ashcroft was given the go-ahead by the board to reach out to the school board to talk about this at some point.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
