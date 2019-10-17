A Nor'Easter slammed the region Wednesday night, and Green Mountain Power crews were working through the night to restore power to more than 12,700 customers.
As of about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, about 9,200 GMP customers remained without power, and more outages are expected as the storm’s strong winds continue today, according to a statement from the utility. By 9:50 a.m., that number was down to 8,535 customers with the majority of outages concentrated in southern Vermont, south of Rutland.
So far, the storm caused more damage than forecasted, with outages reaching into the hundreds of thousands in New York, Massachusetts and Maine, GMP officials said.
A new wind advisory took effect at 6 a.m. and will continue through 8 p.m. for the western side of Vermont and more outages are possible through the day, especially along Lake Champlain. GMP also brought in external crews to help restore power.
If there is a line or tree down, don’t touch it and stay at least 30 feet away – call GMP at 888-835-4672. For medical emergencies, always call 911. Customers can also report and track outages online here: https://outages.greenmountainpower.com
This post will be updated.
