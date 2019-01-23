A North Clarendon man who has pending charges in Rutland criminal court, including one for allegedly dragging a cop with his car while the officer was trying to question him, is now facing federal drug charges.
Michael J. Goodnough, 43, was arraigned in the U.S. Federal Court for Vermont in Rutland on Tuesday.
A grand jury had returned three indictments against Goodnough in December for distributing cocaine base on Oct. 9, 23 and 24.
Goodnough, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was ordered detained Tuesday, in part because the charges he faces are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Goodnough’s prior criminal record and history of drug use were also cited as factors in the decision to hold him.
On Nov. 13, Goodnough was charged in Rutland criminal court with a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude a law-enforcement officer.
In an affidavit, Officer Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he saw what he considered suspicious activity in Rutland on Nov. 6.
He stopped to talk to Goodnough, who was sitting in his car with another man. Rosario said he was speaking to Goodnough while standing by Goodnough’s open car door.
But during questioning, Goodnough started his car and sped off, according to Rosario. Trapped by the open car door, Rosario was dragged about 15 feet before he could safely let go of the car.
The other man in the car jumped out and told police that Goodnough’s driving made him fear for his life.
Less than a week later, Goodnough was arraigned again in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of impeding a police officer and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and violating his court-ordered conditions of release.
Goodnough pleaded not guilty to both sets of charges in Rutland criminal court.
The more recent charges were filed after a Vermont State Police trooper said he went to Goodnough’s home and found he was not there, in violation of a court-ordered curfew.
The trooper said Goodnough backed away from him and pulled away while he was arresting Goodnough.
For the charges involving the alleged dragging of Rosario, Goodnough was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement under which he could be sentenced to up to life in prison.
If convicted of the second set of charges, Goodnough could be sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
