Northeast Primary School’s recently hired principal said she hopes to bring some joy and a passion for learning to her new school community this year.
Formerly the assistant principal at Rutland Intermediate school, Justine Ruhlin began at Northeast on July 3 and said most of her work since then has been prepping to greet students and staff in less than a month.
“I’m very excited to be working with this age population. I think it’s a huge honor to work with some of the youngest members of our school district. I find it exciting in the sense that there’s so many opportunities with play-based learning (and) exploratory learning. This is really the foundation that we lay in our education system,” Ruhlin said.
Going into her fourth year with the district, Ruhlin began her journey into education in 2015 when she joined the Teach for America Corps, a program that places educators in low-income and historically marginalized communities.
Placed on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, Ruhlin worked in the area for five years as a history teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and acting sixth- to 12th-grade principal before deciding in 2020 that she wanted to be a bit closer to her family in southern Maine.
“I feel so fortunate for the leadership development I received under Kerry Coarse at (Rutland) Intermediate School, especially when we were leading a school through a pandemic and (navigating) those uncharted waters. I reached a point where I was feeling confident and ready to do the same on my own,” Ruhlin said. “Leading and supporting educators is something that I want to do.”
Coarse said she is happy Ruhlin is staying within the district and knows she will do a fantastic job in her new role. She added that she hopes Ruhlin’s experience at RIS will help create a smooth, well-supported transition for students as they age out of Northeast.
“Justine is certainly somebody with really strong values that transcend into her work. What she believes in is what she carries through. I am very thankful for all that she did while she was here at the intermediate school. I know that she’s going to carry that on at the primary school, (which) will only benefit us in the long run,” Coarse said.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said that at a time when it is difficult to find strong candidates for education administration across the country, RCPS is very lucky to have Ruhlin. He also said the same of Rutland Middle School’s new principal, Rob Becker.
“Justine is really strong in analytically trying to understand student outcomes, how kids are doing and what we have to do next to help them. She’s just really talented in that way. She is very kind (and) thoughtful. Kids really love being around her,” Olsen said.
Moving forward, Ruhlin said she is excited to help develop the school’s strengths, particularly noting the planned growth in STEAM activities. She added that in the coming year, students will have increased access to Legos, simple robots and other hands-on projects and toys that teach STEAM skills.
“(Another) thing I’ve been thinking a lot about in this transition to Northeast is, quite literally, the ABCs of school — a focus on academics, a focus on behavior supports and then developing and growing community. Those will be three areas that I can tie our work back to and share with stakeholders, families, staff and students as the year goes on,” Ruhlin said.
Above all, Ruhlin said she hopes to build strong relationships with her community, foster a sense of belonging in her students and make Northeast a place that students, staff and families love to be.
“I think that school is a place that should be full of joy and positivity. I look back on my own primary school experience, especially as I’ve been preparing for this, and there was so much magic created by my teachers and support staff. I just really think that’s the purpose of primary school — to ensure that children develop a love of learning and that those experiences bring about a lot of joy,” Ruhlin said.
