Northeast Primary School’s recently hired principal said she hopes to bring some joy and a passion for learning to her new school community this year.

Formerly the assistant principal at Rutland Intermediate school, Justine Ruhlin began at Northeast on July 3 and said most of her work since then has been prepping to greet students and staff in less than a month.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0