BARRE — A Northfield man has admitted to selling marijuana and has been placed on probation.
Jonathan Arthur Politis, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of marijuana possession of a pound or more and a misdemeanor count of selling marijuana. Politis was given a sentence of three months to a year to serve, all suspended except for 15 days of work crew. He was also placed on probation for two years.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of marijuana cultivation and a misdemeanor count of manufacturing concentrated marijuana, per the plea agreement.
Derrick Charles Surprenant, 31, also of Northfield, pleaded guilty in March to the same charges as Politis. Surprenant was given the same sentence.
Neither man is allowed to grow marijuana for personal use according to their probation conditions.
Brian Hoar, who had been working as a sergeant with the Northfield police at the time, said in his affidavit police executed a search warrant for an apartment on Western Avenue in April 2020. Hoar now works for the Barre City police with the rank of corporal.
Inside the home, he said police found nearly 6½ pounds of marijuana, 17 immature marijuana plants, over 650 grams of suspected hash, 255 vape pen cartridges, $2,392 in cash and assorted edibles that contained marijuana including candy, sugar and maple syrup.
Hoar said Surprenant and Politis were taken into custody.
Surprenant told police all of the marijuana and marijuana-infused items belonged to him and Politis, according to court records.
He told Hoar the hash oil he had been making was for his own use. Hoar said Surprenant reported he had about 20 customers and most of the products he had he did not make, but had purchased. He told Hoar some of the marijuana he grew himself, but the rest was bought.
Hoar said when he spoke to Politis he also admitted the marijuana belonged to him and his roommate Surprenant. He told Hoar they had been selling to 25 to 50 people and had been buying bulk marijuana once or twice a week.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.