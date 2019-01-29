NORTHFIELD — The Washington County state’s attorney says an investigation has been opened against the Northfield police chief over allegations he lied in an affidavit.
According to documents obtained by the Rutland Herald, State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent a letter to defense attorneys and officials in Northfield stating: “It has come to my attention that Chief John Helfant, of the Northfiled Police Department, and formerly of the Berlin Police Department and Vermont State Police, is alleged to have been untruthful in an affidavit of probable cause and search warrant application sworn during his time as a member of the Berlin Police Department.”
Thibault said in the letter he has referred the matter to the Vermont attorney general’s office and an investigation has been opened.
The attorney general’s office would not confirm nor deny Wednesday if it has opened an investigation, saying it doesn’t comment on open investigations.
Thibault said his office was not aware of any other allegations of “untruthfulness” regarding any other open cases involving Helfant. Thibault said he was sending the letter because there are open cases involving Helfant so he was required to notify defense attorneys as a matter of discovery.
Thibault said in an interview Tuesday his office was made aware of a “material discrepancy” between what Helfant put in his affidavit and what the body camera footage shows of the incident. He said he reviewed the case and thought it was appropriate to forward the case to the attorney general. Thibault had no comment on the nature of the allegation.
The case in question involves a Massachusetts man who was sentenced to time served on felony drug charges earlier this month.
Carlos Inostroza, 26, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin possession and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. Inostroza was sentenced to 179 to 180 days to serve with credit for time served. He had been held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury without bail since his arrest in July.
According to court records, Helfant saw a vehicle leaving the Highgate Apartments in Barre City and followed it because he knew a woman staying there had an active arrest warrant and he wanted to talk to the people in the vehicle to see if they had seen her. Helfant said the car stopped and he got out and spoke with the people inside when he saw two rocks of crack cocaine inside the car.
Helfant said one of the passengers was identified as Inostroza. He told Helfant he had come to Vermont by bus July 11 and he was staying at his godmother’s but he didn’t know her last name, according to court records.
Helfant said Inostroza retrieved his identification from a black backpack inside the car. Helfant said Inostroza gave him permission to search the backpack and inside he found 28.8 grams of crack cocaine and 1.8 ounces of marijuana. Helfant said he also found 65 bags of heroin in a container near the backpack.
During the change of plea hearing, the state’s attorney’s office said it was entering into the agreement because there were issues with the evidence in the case that would have been an issue if the case had gone to trial.
Helfant is represented by Attorney David Sleigh. Sleigh said Tuesday his client vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing.
Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz declined to comment on the case Tuesday on the advice of counsel saying it was a “personnel matter.” Schulz said Helfant is still employed by the town as its police chief.
Helfant served more than 28 years with the State Police before retiring and taking a job as a full-time officer in Berlin for a few months last year. He was hired as Northfield’s police chief last fall.
