NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has received $7.3 million in federal contracts for its cybersecurity program.
The contracts were announced at a news conference at the school in Northfield on Thursday. The oldest private military school in the country is also known as one of the best cybersecurity schools.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was in attendance to announce the contracts with Norwich President Richard W. Schneider.
The school will receive $499,000 to develop energy resilience research. Working with federal engineering organizations, the school will become a primary destination for this field and will work on prototyping future technology to make communities more resilient.
The school will receive $905,000 in scholarships for National Security Agency Reserve Forces. The aid will be used to increase the capability of the school’s force. Norwich will use the scholarships to fund education of National Guard and Reserve forces through the school’s continuing and graduate education online programs.
The bulk of the federal dollars the school will receive comes via a $5.9 million contract to the school’s Applied Research Institutes. The money will be used to develop cybersecurity simulations for the energy sector.
Schneider said when Norwich was founded in 1819, it was to protect against the threat of the British trying to invade. Now, he said the threat is cyber attacks.
He thanked Leahy for the support he’s shown Norwich over the years, saying the university wouldn’t be where it is now without him.
Leahy said he recently visited the National Security Agency’s headquarters, and while he didn’t get into details about discussions there, he said Norwich and its cybersecurity program was brought up multiple times.
“That makes me pretty proud,” Leahy said.
He said despite the briefings he receives as a senator, he doesn’t worry as much about a missile being fired from another country at the U.S. He said that missile comes with a return address.
“Wherever it came from, that country would be obliterated within an hour because of the huge response the United States could make,” Leahy said.
He does worry about a potential cyberattack on the power grid in the middle of winter where the grid goes down and no one knows where the attack came from.
“You don’t know who you can respond to. You don’t know which international power did this to us,” he said.
He said Norwich is taking on that challenge, as well as trying to protect the economy and people’s personal information such as medical records and financial information.
