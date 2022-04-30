NORTHFIELD – Deshauna Barber, said to be the first soldier to ever hold the title of Miss USA, told more than 500 graduates at Norwich University to stay true to themselves and strive for their goals, no matter how unrealistic they may seem.
The private military school in Northfield held its commencement ceremony Saturday. The day saw 531 students receive degrees from 32 undergraduate programs and 134 graduates were commissioned into military service.
President Mark Anarumo greeted the graduates and their friends and family who packed Shapiro Field House.
Anarumo said this has been a challenging year for the Class of 2022 through no fault of their own. He said the majority of their entire college experience has been “rife with challenges.” He said, thankfully, the graduation day they envisioned has not been derailed.
“The past several years have held many highs and lows,” he said. “I know it's been extremely frustrating. It's also been emotionally and mentally challenging. But I'm so proud of the many qualities that all of you have shown. Your perseverance, determination, grit, resilience in the face of hardships that persist not just here, but around the world. You've overcome so many obstacles to achieve today's milestone.”
Graduates from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 also participated in the event because they were not able to have a formal graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anarumo said former president Richard Schneider had hoped to attend so he could send off the Class of 2020, the last class under Schneider's leadership. But Anarumo said his predecessor couldn't attend because he tested positive for the virus a couple days prior.
“To say he was disappointed would be a profound understatement,” Anarumo said.
He said the school was hosting a special guest for Saturday's ceremony, Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse II, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. The 95-year-old war veteran received a standing ovation from the crowd. Anarumo said Woodhouse is a great friend of Norwich, an American hero and a national treasure.
The school also conferred some honorary degrees.
Mary E. Hoppe had worked at Norwich for 39 years until her untimely death in May 2020. The chemistry professor was described as a teacher, scholar, leader, colleague and friend, and an integral part of the school.
“Deeply admired by students and colleagues alike, Professor Hoppe was someone who put others before self,” Anarumo said.
Hoppe's sister received her honorary doctorate degree in chemistry on Hoppe's behalf.
Anthony “Tony” Mariano received an honorary doctorate degree in leadership. Mariano has worked at the school for 44 years, 30 of them leading the athletics department. Under his guidance, Norwich has won 75 conference championships and 12 national championships, including the school's first national title in 2000 won by the men's hockey team.
“Colleagues on campus and off have great admiration and respect for Tony Mariano,” Anarumo said.
Barber also received an honorary doctorate degree in leadership from Norwich. The commencement speaker has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years, achieving the rank of captain. She works full time as the president and chief executive officer of Service Women's Action Network, a nonprofit advocating on behalf of service women and women veterans in the country. She's also a motivational speaker.
Barber said she had four pieces of advice for the graduates, calling her speech, “Four lessons to glory after graduation.”
She said her first lesson was, “don't sleep on your stepping stone.” Barber said she didn't have a job lined up after graduation, so she moved into her father's basement in Virginia and became a waitress at Cracker Barrel. She said that wasn't what she envisioned for her life. She said it was a hard and humbling experience and things started to turn around for Barber after she received her first analyst job from the Department of Defense about six months later.
“I say all that to say that many of you are sitting in your seats thinking, 'What now?' Some of you don't have jobs lined up after this and many of you will be moving back in with your parents after today. I'm here to tell you it's OK to have a 'What now' question,” she said.
Barber said they may not have that six-figure job lined up now, but it could come next year or the year after.
“Your stepping stone is more like a launching pad if you allow it to be. It's more like a cannon if you're ready to take off,” she said.
At the age of 19, Barber said she was working at a Target folding clothes when she noticed a woman was staring at her. She said the woman approached and told Barber how beautiful she was. Barber said the woman told her, “You look like you could be the next Miss USA.” Barber said her whole family serves in the military and she was planning to follow suit so she initially dismissed the woman's suggestion to enter into pageants. She said the woman somehow convinced her to enter into her first pageant three months later.
Barber said she entered pageants for six years and couldn't manage to win her state pageant in order to move on to the national competition. She said she called up the woman who convinced her to run, telling her Barber couldn't even place in the state pageant. Barber said the woman encouraged her to keep going.
Six months after the woman died from cancer, Barber said she won Miss Washington D.C., USA and then became the first soldier to win Miss USA. Barber went on to finish in the top nine in the Miss Universe pageant in 2016.
After winning Miss USA, Barber said her mother, her biggest supporter, died from lung cancer. She said she was already grieving the loss of her friend who convinced her to run in pageants.
Barber's second lesson to graduates was, “our accomplishments do not exempt us from hardship.” She said everyone is dealing with something no matter how amazing their life may seem.
Barber said she once asked one of the judges for advice on why she wasn't advancing in the pageants and was told she needed to stop using the “military card.” She said she was told she'd never win if she continued to highlight such a masculine, male-dominated profession in a feminine space. Barber said her platform was support for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and was shocked and heartbroken to see it portrayed as a card in a game.
Barber said she decided to stay true to herself, ignored the judge's advice and went on to win.
Her third lesson to graduates was to stay true to themselves, stay the course no matter how hard it gets, with an honorable mention for an additional lesson of “not all advice is good advice.”
Barber's final lesson to graduates was, “be realistic with the timeline, be unrealistic with the goal.” She said the graduates will decide what their legacy in the world will be.
She said they could be the next Jeff Bezos or Oprah Winfrey. Barber said some may not think that's likely.
She asked, “Why not? Why can't you? Why do we think so little of ourselves that we can't become everything we have dreamed of? Why is that?”
Barber said she wanted the graduates to let go of the “chains of imposter syndrome around your dreams.” She said these chains force people to keep their dreams in a captivity they created. She said no matter how unrealistic a goal may seem, the graduates owe it to themselves to try.
