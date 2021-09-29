For VELCO, keeping Vermont’s electrical grid safe and bolstering the state’s aging workforce go hand in hand.
For several years, the Vermont Electric Power Co. (VELCO), has partnered with Norwich University on a number of cybersecurity initiatives aimed at ensuring the safe transmission of electricity throughout the state and the region.
But the partnership is also about creating opportunities to bring fresh blood into the company, said VELCO representative Shana Louiselle.
“Our hiring needs are going to be increasing,” she said.
According to Louiselle, VELCO anticipates about 24 employees, or 15% of its workforce, will retire by 2023.
“Most of those jobs are going to be really focused around that IT and cybersecurity need,” she said.
She added that filling those jobs with local talent is always preferable.
“From an economic development perspective in Vermont, at VELCO, we’re interested in developing pipelines,” she said. “We have smaller needs and we’d prefer that hire from within Vermont, but it’s also important to prepare students for good careers — especially ones that are available in their local economies.
Louiselle said that while other local schools like Vermont Technical College have been reliable sources for engineers and technicians who are always in high demand, Norwich’s cybersecurity program is becoming more relevant as companies are increasingly threatened by cyber attacks.
“That unique skill set around cybersecurity, it’s a new, emerging field and the cyber needs are only going to increase for VELCO and for every other business across the board,” she said.
She explained that as the grid operator for the electrical energy transmission system in Vermont, which is interconnected to the entire regional bulk electric system, VELCO and companies like it are targets for bad actors that would like to infiltrate and disrupt those systems.
“Cybersecurity needs are becoming increasingly more critical because of that,” she said.
Louiselle said VELCO currently has two Norwich graduates in its IT department who specialize in cybersecurity. It has also hosted multiple NU interns.
Philip Sussman is president of the Norwich University Applied Research Institute (NUARI).
For the past decade, NUARI has worked with companies in the financial sector and energy industry, including VELCO, to develop cybersecurity procedures and run exercises simulating cyber attacks.
Sussman said the exercises NUARI conducts approach attacks from both “left of boom” — a military term referring to offensive measures that are in place before an incident occurs — and response recovery.
Sussman noted that advances in technology and increased automation have opened up “attack surfaces,” making companies more vulnerable.
“You, as a private entity, exist out there alone. You’re one millisecond away from adversaries who could decide to target you based upon what they perceive to be your attack surface and the vulnerabilities within your system that you may or may not know about,” he said.
He explained that companies need to figure out how to withstand that “first punch.”
In the case of a ransomware attack, in which malicious software blocks access to computer systems until a ransom is paid, Sussman said it’s important that companies already have a policy in place that addresses whether or not to pay the ransom.
“It’s better to decide these things in advance of an event, as opposed to being surprised during an event,” he said.
The exercises, then, help companies understand the nature of cyber attacks and how to effectively respond to them as a team, which requires trust.
“The only way you can build trust in a crisis is if that trust exists prior to the crisis. And that’s why we’ve been working in the cyber-exercise area, is because that allows you to work through scenarios and build that trust across multiple organizations prior to the advent of a ‘no-kidding’ event,” he said.
Through NUARI and Norwich’s other cyber programs, students receive hands-on experience working in real-world situations.
Sussman said there are currently 240 students enrolled in cyber programs, with another 80 studying cyber-related issues within justice studies, social sciences and engineering programs.
In addition to working with private companies and utilities, Sussman said Norwich also partners with the Vermont Agency of Digital Services training students to do threat hunting across the state’s computer systems.
Sussman stressed the importance of learning in the field, stating, “You have to understand the theory and you have to understand the underlying concepts, but you also need to be able to actually lay your hands on the keyboard and execute like an information systems security analyst would or like a cyber forensics investigator.”
Students in the cybersecurity program train for a number of different jobs, such as compliance and risk management, network security, secure programming and cyber forensics.
“We give opportunities for students as much as possible to work in live environments and hands-on environments across that entire spectrum, so that they both can understand where they’re going … as well as to prepare them for actually becoming a professional in the field,” he said.
Like Louiselle, Sussman hopes some students will choose a career that keeps them in Vermont.
While he noted that some graduates do go on to work in federal law enforcement, the military or at the Department of Defense, partnerships with the State of Vermont and companies like VELCO are developed with the hope of capturing some of those grads by showing them the job opportunities available in state.
In the past few years, Sussman noted, a number of Norwich graduates have joined the State of Vermont working in cybersecurity.
He also pointed to the proliferation of tech startups in Chittenden County and elsewhere around Vermont as other potential local pipelines for talent.
“How do we tie into that innovative environment … to give our students a view that Vermont is high-tech and innovative and a place to grow a business, so that we can attract and keep these students? You’ve got to show them that this is an alternative for them and, that way, they’ll start to put it in their mind,” he said.
