NORTHFIELD – Students at Norwich University are designing tiny houses for a proposed tiny house village in Middlebury.
The school announced Monday it had received $20,000 from TD Bank for the development of a construction management plan for the homes. The project is a collaboration between the college and Homes First, a volunteer group based in Middlebury.
Efforts to reach the group for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
According to the group’s website, members “believe that housing is a basic human need, and that our responsibility in being good neighbors is doing our best in helping to find secure housing for all members of our community.”
Those at Homes First say they want to create housing that is funded, either fully or in large part, by the community. They are raising $90,000 for the first three homes and are looking for at least three acres of land to buy, within access of public transportation and town services, in Middlebury with the goal of placing the first home or two by the end of next year.
Norwich is no stranger to tiny houses.
In 2017, the school received a People’s Choice award from the Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects for a tiny house Norwich had built.
The school has also designed and built two tiny houses that are now homes on Brook Street in Barre. They were built as a possible solution to those dealing with homelessness and mental illness. The students that designed them named them “LIFT houses,” because they believed the homes could help lift someone out of a difficult situation.
Daniel Sagan teaches architecture at Norwich and is leading a group of students through a design seminar that focuses on the tiny houses planned for Middlebury. Sagan said the students are working on two designs that improve on the prior homes.
He said one of the designs is the smallest to date, with a 12-foot by 20-foot outside dimension. Sagan said the tiny houses the school had designed prior were 14-foot by 26-foot.
That’s because it’s basically a small kitchen with a room attached for eating and sleeping, as well as a small bathroom.
“When you think about it, the most expensive and the most difficult part of a tiny house is the plumbing and the kitchen. I can build you a 20-foot by 30-foot shed. That’s very simple. But once I put a bathroom and a kitchen in that shed, then it gets expensive,” Sagan said.
He said someone who doesn’t have a lot of money can buy the tiny house and then add on to it later if they want more space. Sagan said this design takes the community into account because the homeowner can get materials themselves and then have neighbors help build the addition to lower its cost.
Sagan said the concept is similar to what Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena did for low-income residents in Argentina. There, he said Aravena designed two-story homes where the kitchen and bathroom are on the first floor and the second floor is left unfinished for the homeowner so they can finish it themselves when they have the means.
“Rather than build nothing because you don’t have enough money to give everybody a total house, you take what money is available and you build the basic necessities so that people can live well. And then all the construction after that is not as complicated as building the bathroom and the kitchen,” Sagan said.
