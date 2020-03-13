NORTHFIELD - Norwich University announced Friday it would suspend live classes and transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
In an announcement released by the office of communications Friday, the university said it would cancel or reschedule all campus-based and university-sponsored events.
Also all athletic events have been canceled, including winter and spring athletic activities, practices and home and away games.
University services and facilities will be available only to the Norwich community and will not be available to the public until further notice.
On-campus gatherings must be limited to facilitate social distancing.
The university said a decision on graduation ceremonies will be made no later than April 15, and it will continue to work with ROTC departments on commissioning.
