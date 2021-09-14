Photos by Michaela Milligan
Gov. Phil Scott joined the Northfield and Norwich University community on Saturday to pay tribute to those individuals who died as a result of the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. The anniversary was marked with tributes and speeches at the college.
