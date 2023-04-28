BARRE — A Norwich University student is accused of sexually assaulting another student.
Wilson Reich, 22, of Dudley, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of sexual assault. If convicted, Reich faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit she was told on April 25 about a sexual assault that occurred at the private military school the week prior. Tucker said she went to the school and interviewed the victim.
She said the victim reported she and Reich had participated in a tradition at the school, and Reich then asked her to return to his dorm room because he had something for her. Tucker said the victim reported she and Reich drank alcohol in his room for a few hours until the victim was drunk and she went to sleep on his bed.
The victim reported she awoke to find Reich getting in bed with her, according to court records. Tucker said the victim reported Reich tried to kiss her and she told him, “no.” She said the victim reported she had felt dizzy from the alcohol and again told Reich “no” when he asked if he could take her clothes off, but he took her clothes off anyway and sexually assaulted her.
Tucker said the victim reported she then fell asleep, woke up later and left Reich’s room.
The detective said the victim told multiple friends about the assault. Tucker said the victim wanted to confront Reich about the assault, so she spoke to him in a room with friends nearby.
She said the victim reported she yelled at Reich and he initially stated he didn’t remember what happened between the two of them. Tucker said the victim reported she started going over the details of the night she was assaulted and Reich stopped her saying, “Stop, stop, I remember.”
Tucker said other students at the school who knew about the assault believed Reich was lying about what he did, so they turned to school officials. She said the assault was reported to police on April 24.
Tucker said she then spoke with a witness who reported the victim stated Reich had taken advantage of her. She said a witness reported seeing the confrontation between Reich and the victim where the victim said, “You raped me,” and Reich responded, “I’m sorry.”
Tucker said Reich told a witness he and the victim had sex, but denied it was sexual assault, while also stating he didn’t remember what happened because he blacked out. She said a witness reported Reich is a heavy drinker, and the amount of alcohol he had possession of and was drank between himself and the victim the night the alleged assault took place did not appear to be enough for Reich to black out.
Tucker said another witness reported Reich told him, “I can’t believe you’re not angry with me, I raped (the victim).”
Tucker said a search warrant was executed at the school on April 26 where police retrieved Reich’s bedding and a pair of shorts from his room.
Court records don’t indicate whether Tucker interviewed Reich or attempted to interview him for this case.
In court Thursday, Deputy State’s Attorney Zachery Weight asked that Reich be held without bail while the case against him is pending. Weight noted Reich is set to graduate from the school on Saturday and then join the Army. He also noted Reich lives in Massachusetts.
“As of Saturday, he will be no longer a resident of Vermont. And our information, at least, is that he’s being commissioned into the Army and we’re not aware of where he’s going,” the prosecutor said.
Reich’s attorney, Alexandrea Nelson, reported his commission into the Army is on hold while this case is pending. Nelson said this is a “he said, she said” scenario where the evidence against Reich is not great, a factor that needs to be met in order to hold someone without bail. Reich’s father reported Reich would be living with him, if released.
Judge Kevin Griffin noted Reich appeared for his arraignment Thursday on a citation, despite being aware of the investigation and the life sentence he now faces. The judge said Reich has no prior criminal history, nor is there any information stating he hasn’t appeared for prior court proceedings. He said there’s no information stating Reich would be a risk of flight. While the judge disagreed with Nelson over whether the evidence of guilt against Reich is great under the circumstances, he didn’t see a basis to hold Reich and instead released him on conditions.
The school released a statement on Thursday afternoon which stated, “Norwich University takes every allegation of sexual violence seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials. Mr. Reich is currently a senior and is scheduled to graduate.”
