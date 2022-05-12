BARRE — Two Norwich University students have entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face related to a hazing investigation at the school involving allegations of waterboarding and branding.
Amanda Lodi, 22, of Acton, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Lodi faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison. She has been released on her own recognizance.
Bryana Pena, 22, of Brockton, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault. If convicted, Pena faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison. She also was released on her own recognizance. The state had tried to charge Pena with an additional misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, but Judge Kevin Griffin said he couldn't find probable cause to support that charge given the information presented.
Lodi and Pena were scheduled to be arraigned at the courthouse in Barre on Thursday, but their attorneys filed motions asking for their appearance to be waived and for the attorneys to enter not guilty pleas on their behalf. Lodi is represented by attorney David Sleigh and Pena is represented by attorney Leah Henderson. Judge Griffin approved those motions.
Police said a third student who is 21 years old has been cited for simple assault and reckless endangerment. But police have not released the identity of that student, stating the student will be treated as a youthful offender where the court proceedings are confidential. It's unclear what the status is for that case. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault declined to comment when asked about the third student, an expected response when someone is being treated as a youthful offender.
Police said Pena, Lodi and four other students also received civil hazing tickets, which carry a maximum fine of $5,000. The four other students are Ember Rousseau, 21, of St. Johnsbury; Caitlin Burke, 20, of Greenwich, Connecticut; Morgan Butcher, 21, of Burlington, Massachusetts; and Kennedy Mack, 22, of Staten Island, New York. Lodi and Mack are contesting their tickets with a merits hearing yet to be scheduled, according to court records. Butcher is not contesting the ticket and has accepted a $1,000 fine.
All of the students were members of the women's rugby team at the time of the incident, except for Pena who is a member of the women's lacrosse team.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on March 20 police were dispatched to Norwich for a report that someone was being held at knifepoint. Tucker said Lodi was found intoxicated inside her room in Dodge Hall. She said Lodi reported a male with dark hair had taken a knife from Lodi. Police later said there was no evidence to support Lodi had been attacked with a knife.
Tucker said a witness told police Lodi had been branded and needed help.
The officer said she spoke with Lodi on March 22. Tucker said Lodi reported she was branded in her dorm room by members of the rugby team.
Lodi told Tucker she was “on my face when it happened, and I was pretty (expletive) drunk,” according to court records. The officer said Lodi reported she would not have consented to being branded had she been sober, and she may have been held down at the time because the brand was messed up.
Tucker said Lodi reported Pena and Rousseau were involved in the branding and Burke may have been there. She said Lodi reported she had also been in Mack's room during that evening.
Tucker said Lodi gave the officer permission to look at her cellphone where there were text messages between Lodi and witnesses the night of the incident. The officer said she observed a video on Snapchat where it appeared Lodi was holding down a chair while a second female poured liquid onto a piece of cloth covering a third female’s face, an action described as waterboarding. Tucker said the video came from a Snapchat account named “Bry” which she believed belonged to Pena.
Tucker said search warrants were executed at the school April 1. She said police spoke with Mack, who reported she had no idea Lodi had been branded until she saw a picture of it. The officer said she had learned through the investigation that Mack also had a brand on her backside. When questioned about it, Tucker said Mack reported she didn't know what her brand had to do with her friend “being attacked.” Tucker said Mack reported she was branded in February along with Butcher, Burke and Pena. Mack told the officer the branding was consensual, according to court records.
Court records show students have been known to brand each other at Norwich using brass from Corps of Cadets uniforms.
Tucker said she spoke with Austin Hall, the head coach of the women's rugby team at Norwich, on April 4 and showed him the waterboarding video. She said he reported it appeared Lodi and Rousseau were waterboarding a teammate.
Daphne Larkin, director of media relations and community affairs at Norwich, said in a statement last month, “Norwich University is committed to a campus environment that is safe, supportive, developmental and conducive to learning both academically and personally. We have zero-tolerance regarding hazing misconduct from our students and aggressively pursue any violations that occur. Our University strongly identifies with our guiding values and is committed to our clearly established student-athlete code of conduct and hazing policy. Student athletes named in the investigation were suspended immediately after the incident occurred from representing the university during athletic competition. We have completed our internal and administrative investigations and will be taking appropriate disciplinary action. Due to FERPA compliance no further details on student discipline will be disclosed.”
Larkin said in an email Thursday five of the six students involved in the investigation, with the exception being Lodi, are currently on “active” status at the school, meaning they are eligible to register for classes.
