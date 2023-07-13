NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: Due to high winds and a strong storm system in the province of Quebec, there has been a power disruption and damage at Quebecor, the printing facility for both The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. All efforts are being made by the crews there to get their operation back up and running. However, Quebecor has notified us there could be a delay in printing the Herald this evening. If that occurs, delivery likely will be late on Friday. Thank you for your understanding.
Note to subscribers
Steve Pappas
