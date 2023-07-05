Shira Sternberg was advised not to read her late mother’s journals, and if she did, to do so with caution.

Not that her mother’s life was particularly terrible in any way; quite the opposite, in fact. Pat Barr, who died June 19, 2003, from cancer was known and loved by many, raised millions for cancer research, was a force for good in the local Jewish community, served on the state Board of Education, and worked to reconcile Israelis and Palestinians.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags