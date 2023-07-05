Shira Sternberg was advised not to read her late mother’s journals, and if she did, to do so with caution.
Not that her mother’s life was particularly terrible in any way; quite the opposite, in fact. Pat Barr, who died June 19, 2003, from cancer was known and loved by many, raised millions for cancer research, was a force for good in the local Jewish community, served on the state Board of Education, and worked to reconcile Israelis and Palestinians.
“One of my lasting memories of Pat is seeing her standing in the hallway, well past midnight, patiently explaining to individual senators why the Department of Defense should include funds for breast cancer research in its medical budget. Hundreds of millions of dollars of breast cancer research followed in her wake,” said former Vermont senator Patrick Leahy, in an article published by the Los Angeles Times following Barr’s death.
Barr came to Bennington in the 1960s to attend Bennington College and became a big part of the community and state. She and her husband, Rolf Sternberg, together with Neil Moss, formed the renowned law firm that’s now known as BarrSternberg.
A book, made from the journals covering the last year’s of Pat’s life, is being printed this September, said Shira Sternberg. It’s titled “Notes from a Life,” and it features not only journal entries but artwork, as well.
The book was put together by The Story Project, a joint venture from Peter Crabtree and Caitlin Randall. Their previous project was a book about the Blue Benn Diner, a well-known restaurant in Bennington.
Crabtree and Randall had asked Sternberg whether they knew anyone who might be interested in having them create a book. Sternberg had been working on a project of her own, but she’d also been toying with the idea of publishing a book about what it was like to have been her mother’s friend. Pat Barr had many friends, and it was Sternberg’s initial plan to interview them, but the more she thought about it and talked with The Story Project, the more it became clear the way to go was to work with her mother’s journals.
That may sound like the easier route to take, but the emotional weight of those documents isn’t light.
“I’ve never read them,” Sternberg said. “Caitlin actually advised us to not read them, or read with caution.”
Anyone who keeps a journal knows the words put into them can be a little on the raw side, perhaps not completely fit for public consumption.
“Every page was heart-wrenching, and so I just decided that rather than (have it) sit in the corner, if I could afford it, just give it to someone else to write and sort of put together,” she said. “And the book is still incredibly hard to read, but I’m very proud of it.”
Prior to the pandemic, Sternberg had been living in Israel. She came back to the United States on one of the last normal flights out of the country, and insists that it was far less dramatic than it may sound. Work on “Notes From a Life” began about a year after.
“For us, it was an interesting assignment,” said Randall. “Shira obviously wanted to do something about her mother, but what she wanted us to do was use literally a box full of old journals, and basically that was it.”
Randall was asked to be selective with what she included in the book, so she divided it into sections and found entries addressing the topic of each section: Family, Daughters, Faith, Art, Persistence.
“It got more intense as it went on,” said Randall. “Obviously, towards the end of her life, it was sad but it was kind of extraordinary. It really showed her courage, and I guess that’s what impressed me the most.”
Randall said her goal was to create a book that’s in Barr’s voice. She estimates at least three quarters of it is straight from Barr’s writing.
Crabtree said the primary audience for this book is Barr’s family and friends, but anyone who’s had similar struggles would find it of interest.
A child of Holocaust survivors, it’s no surprise that Barr’s journals touch on the topic. One passage that sticks out in Sternberg’s mind is the following:
“Europe was a graveyard. (In the museum) we are shown a map of every occupied country and on every map there were literally hundreds of small and slightly larger rectangles and each of those rectangles was a place of death — a concentration camp or labor camp. In one of those rectangles, my real life mother-in-law saw her husband taken. She never saw him again. … And in one of those camps Rolf’s grandparents were murdered. In one of those rectangles my father served some period of time (I don’t know how long, he would never talk about it) as a slave laborer before he was able by miracle and luck to leave.”
From this project, Sternberg said she has learned a few new things about her mother, namely why she was late to school every day, and the truth behind a certain painting and a certain chair that her parents owned.
The book goes to print in September, Sternberg said. To get a copy, people are advised to email her at shira.sternberg@gmail.com. She doesn’t envision a national bestseller, but said she wants those who knew her mother, and maybe a few people who didn’t, to have a piece of her that reminds them of her courage, determination and humanity.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com