City officials were told Monday to be afraid of planned changes to Act 250 and to start thinking about how they want to handle legalized marijuana sales.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, made one of his periodic visits to the Board of Aldermen during its regular Monday meeting to talk about bills that did not make it out of the Legislature this year but were likely to come back up in the second half of the biennium. He opened by thanking the board for signing a letter he credited with stalling a bill that would have decriminalized buprenorphine.
“I think it caused a lot of people to think because it wasn’t members of one party, it wasn’t from half the board — it was from everybody,” he said of the letter opposing the bill.
The bill ended the session in the Health and Human Resources Committee.
“No bad idea truly dies, but at least it can move a little slower,” he said.
Notte said the Act 250 update was another bad idea.
“Every bad thing you’ve heard, it’s going to be worse than that,” he said. “Imagine a situation where someone wants to open a new business in Rutland City, and they have to justify how having a paved parking lot will affect global warming. That will be a nightmare for Rutland City. ... When the time comes, we’ll have to really push on this. ... Everything I’ve heard is significant cause for alarm.”
Notte did not raise any alarm bells about plans to tax and regulate recreational marijuana sales, but did say the city would need to make some choices. He said the version of the bill that came out of the Senate — before ending the session in the House — had a clause allowing municipalities to opt out of having cannabis shops. There was a discussion about changing the default so that towns must opt-in instead, but Notte said either way, the city will have to decide whether it wants such businesses in the city limits.
He reminded the board of how, when he was a member, they voted against allowing a fireworks store in the city limits — a decision he said he still agreed with — only to see such a business open just over the town line. Also, he noted that an estimated $200 million in illegal marijuana sales took place in Vermont even with recreational users allowed to grow their own. He said the bill will allow local taxation of marijuana sales, likely at 2% or 3%.
“We certainly know if Rutland City does not allow that, some of the communities around us will,” Notte said. “We’re still going to deal with impaired drivers. We’re still going to have the other effects.”
The only comment came from Alderman Thomas DePoy, who asked whether perhaps the ordinance restricting the placement of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city could be expanded to apply to recreational sales.
“On the surface right now, I’m not going to be in favor of any of that,” DePoy said of taxing legal sales. “I’m certainly willing to listen to what anyone has to say.”
