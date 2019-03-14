BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — The Norwich men’s lacrosse team notched four fourth-quarter goals to push past the Mass. Maritime Buccaneers on Thursday night by a 12-10 final score.
The game was deadlocked through three quarters before Mass. Maritime struck with a man-up goal with just 54 seconds remaining in the third to carry a one-goal lead into the final stanza. Kevin Horchak kicked Norwich’s offense off with a goal within the first five minutes of the quarter, knotting the score at 9-9. Aidan Moulton struck again for the maroon and gold less than two minutes later off a Russell Gilligan assist before Mass. Maritime finally answered with a goal of its own to knot things back up.
Moulton found it once again for Norwich to complete his hat trick and give the Cadets a one-goal lead before Cody Moore iced the game with 1:45 remaining with an unassisted man-up goal past the Buccaneers netminder to lock up the 12-10 victory.
Ian Kriger had a big day in his first start of the year, going all 60 minutes in goal and making 19 saves on 29 shots for the win. Aidan Moulton completed the hat trick on just six shots, while John Jennings (Riva, Maryland) and Payden Masaracchia notched a pair of goals each.
The win moves the Cadets to 2-2 on the young season, as they get ready to begin their conference schedule next time out. First up on the GNAC slate will be a road trip to Johnson & Wales on Saturday at noontime.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Marywood 9, Norwich 0
Marywood 10, Norwich 4
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Norwich University baseball team was swept by Marywood University in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
Marywood took a 9-0 win in game one and a 10-4 victory in game two.
In game one, the Pacers raced out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and led 5-0 after two. Marywood added a run in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, the NU defense turned a spectacular triple play. With runners on first and second, junior third baseman Brandon Profita picked up a hard grounder and stepped on third before firing to senior second baseman Mike Lesco, who threw to senior Jacob Barlow at first base to complete the spectacle.
Barlow, sophomore shortstop Jacob Parizo, senior center fielder Kevin Lynch and sophomore right fielder Nate Gehringer all delivered singles in the game while freshman pinch-hitter Hayden Roberge roped a double.
Junior Nick Landis took the loss to fall to 0-1 on the season. He allowed six runs on eight hits in three innings of work. Junior Jake Godbee, senior Peter Madsen and freshman Nathan Rosalez combined to finish the game out of the Cadet bullpen.
In game two, Marywood jumped out to another early lead, plating five runs in the top of the first inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Norwich struck back for two runs in the top of the third inning as junior Brady Doherty ripped a two-run single to center field.
The hit scored Lynch and freshman left fielder Michael Koytikh to cut the lead to 5-2.
The Pacers plated a run in the fourth before the Cadets answered with one in the top of the fifth frame. Profita continued his hot start, collecting an RBI on a groundout that scored junior designated hitter Chris Dayos (who tripled earlier in the inning) to make it 6-3.
Marywood plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-3 lead, one that NU couldn’t recover from.
The Cadets scored one run in the top of the seventh as Profita reached on an error that allowed Lynch to score to make it 10-4.
Sophomore Chris Henderson allowed nine runs, five earned on nine hits over four and one-third innings of work on the mound.
He walked one batter and struck out one while falling to 1-2 on the season. Junior CJ Davis and Godbee provided relief over the final two innings.
The Cadets now stand at 2-6 on the season.
They will play their final Spring Break games on Friday in a twinbill against Gettysburg at 11 a.m. 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.