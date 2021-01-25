Numerous Rutland County Towns will have only one choice for officers on their town meeting ballots.
Sudbury has opted to delay its local elections until June. Several other towns reported a shortage of candidates when the deadline to run for public office arrived Monday.
Benson, which is foregoing its floor meeting this year, has no contested races.
Four people are running for two one-year terms on the Brandon Select Board — incumbent Seth Hopkins, Lindsey Berk, Alexandra “Allie” Breyer, and Michael Markowski. Natalie Steen is running against incumbent Barry Varian for Brandon’s three-year seat on the Otter Valley School Board. Voters are being asked whether they want to take out a $5.7 million sewer bond and the ballot may contain a question about allowing retail cannabis sales.
Castleton has no contested races.
In Clarendon, Matthew Gouchberg is challenging John McKenna for a three-year seat on the Mill River Unified Union School Board.
Chittenden also has no contested races.
Fair Haven Selectman Bob Richard is being challenged for a three-year seat by Chris Cole. Two one-year seats are being sought by incumbent Carol Egan, John Lulek and Rod Holzworth II. Incumbent Jay Brown will not be seeking re-election.
In Danby, Selectman Bradley J. Bender is running against Suzanne Kantorski for his three-year seat on the board. Thomas Fuller Jr. is challenging incumbent Lynn Bondurant for a two-year seat on the Select Board. Byron Battease is running against Marianne McCluire for auditor. The ballot also includes a referendum on retail cannabis.
Hubbardton has no contested races.
Information from Ira was not available Monday
Killington has no contested races
Information from Mendon also was not readily available Monday
Robin Chesnut-Tangerman is seeking to return to the Middletown Springs Select Board, challenging Selectman Carl Haynes. Selectwoman Patty Kenyon is running to unseat Town Clerk Laura Castle, while Denny Munyak and Ryan DeCelle vie for town treasurer.
Mount Holly has no contested races.
Information from Mount Tabor was not readily available Monday.
Pawlet has no contested races, but the ballot will include a referendum on retail cannabis sales.
Information from Pittsfield was not readily available Monday.
Pittsford and Poultney have no contested races.
Proctor has no contested races, but voters will be asked to decide a $1.4 million bond for sewer improvements.
Information from Rutland Town was not readily available Monday.
In Shrewsbury, Todd Fillmore and Samantha Green are running for a three-year seat on the School Board.
In Tinmouth, Selectman Michael Fallar is facing challenges from Meadow Squier and Nathaniel Miner for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Fallar is challenging incumbent Road Commissioner Eric Buffum. On the School Board. Arne Majorell and Asha Carroll are competing to fill the remaining year of Amy Martone’s seat.
Five candidates are competing for a pair of three-year seats on the School Board in Wallingford, with incumbent Maria French facing challenges from Bruce Moreton, Erika Berner, Theresa Biasuzzi and Julie Petrossi. Petrossi’s husband, Anthony Petrossi, is challenging incumbent Selectwoman Patricial Pranger alongside Kathy Luzader for a two-year seat on that board.
The only item for Wells voters is an at-large seat on the Wells Springs Unified School Board, contested by incumbent Meredith Morgan of Middletown Springs and challenger Sue Burke of Wells.
West Haven and West Rutland have no contested races.
