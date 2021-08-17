LYNDONVILLE — This winter, college students from across the country will come to Northern Vermont University to experience filmmaking firsthand.
The project, which was announced Tuesday, is the latest edition of Kingdom County Productions’ biennial Semester Cinema program, a film intensive semester that includes classes, workshops and production of a feature film.
Beginning in the winter/spring semester, around 40 students from around the country, including several Vermonters, will get the opportunity to learn about film production from more than two dozen professionals.
Vermont colleges participating include Middlebury, Bennington and NVU.
Similar to a study-abroad program, students participate by taking a full-credit “semester away” from their home college, moving to NVU’s Lyndon campus. Production of the film will be split between the Northeast Kingdom and Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.
The semester commences with a week at the Sundance Film Festival followed by seven weeks of classes, workshops and pre-production, and six weeks of production.
Students in the program will participate in the production of the film “Lost Nation,” which will be directed by KCP co-founder Jay Craven.
Craven described the film, which is slated for a national and international release, as a “multiracial adventure drama” set in Vermont during the American Revolution.
The film tells the parallel, intersecting stories of local historical figures Ethan Allen and poet and early Vermont settler Lucy Terry Prince.
A former enslaved person, Prince moved to Guilford with her family in 1764. Prince’s poem “Bars Fight” is considered the first known work of African-American literature.
“It’s the most ambitious project that we’ve undertaken through this program,” said Craven.
Prince expert Shanta Lee Gander will serve as an adviser to the film, providing insight and guidance as the production moves forward.
“I envision my role as working with the team, and I would say, sort of, doing a gut check and thinking about the script and maybe having conversations,” she said.
Craven characterized Gander’s role as essential to the film, calling her “an unending source of inspiration and information.”
“Shanta is enormously helpful to us as we have these conversations and really test ourselves in terms of how we approach this critical issue,” he said.
Craven explained that part of his interest in making the film was to demonstrate that Vermont was racially diverse from its earliest days.
“We’re dealing here with a story where representation of Vermont’s early African-American population is central,” he said.
To that end, Craven said the program is actively working to involve African-American students, noting that he is currently in conversations with historically Black colleges like Spelman College and Howard University to enroll students.
In addition, he said, he is committed to building a film crew that is “half people of color, as well as a student body that is substantially diverse.”
Issac Eddy, a faculty member in NVU’s Performance Arts and Technology Program, said Semester Cinema deepens a longstanding partnership between NVU and KCP.
He said it creates the kind of multidisciplinary, collaborative experiences for students that his program strives to foster.
“Our focus with the Performance Arts and Technology Program … is to have student-based creation of new works and to have students be able to work with professionals in the performing arts to create their new works and to get hands-on professional experience — not just in professional fields, but in collaborative ways where they can do multidisciplinary work with other students while being advised by professionals,” he said.
Eddy also touted the opportunities for collaboration and enrichment for NVU students in his program.
“Simply by having Jay and this team in the NVU system, there will naturally be ways in which my students can benefit from his presence,” he said, citing opportunities for talks and workshops.
With a budget of around $1.5 million, Craven noted the production will require some fundraising, which is currently underway.
He said the reason some filming will take place on Nantucket is because Massachusetts offers a 25% film incentive grant to movies shot there, which will contribute about $200,000 to the production.
Craven noted there is no similar kind of support available in Vermont.
“We need that support,” he said.
KCP launched Semester Cinema in 2006 as a student internship program connected to the production of Craven’s film, “Disappearances.” Through the years, it has grown into a semester-long program, allowing students to gain experience on subsequent Craven films, including “Peter and John” (2015), “Wetware” (2018) and “Martin Eden” (2020).
Student applications for Semester Cinema are still being accepted. Visit www.semestercinema.org for more information.
