LYNDON — The Vermont State College System announced it had received its largest gift ever on Monday.
Northern Vermont University received a gift of $3.5 million from Lyndon State College alumnus Mark Valade, of the class of 1978, and his wife Molly.
NVU, which formed in 2018, is a two-campus university composed of the former Lyndon State College and Johnson State College.
The gift will help build the NVU Learning and Working Community, which is a partnership between NVU and local businesses and organizations throughout northern Vermont to formalize career pathways and provide hands-on learning opportunities for students.
“We are grateful to the Valade family for this transformative gift to help create the NVU Learning and Working Community, which will help drive entrepreneurship, innovation and professional development, encouraging our students to stay in Vermont to pursue their dreams while also helping to meet our state’s workforce needs,” said NVU President Elaine Collins.
The gift will allow NVU to align academic degree and certificate programs to provide pathways for lifelong learning, including certification and associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees as well as mid-career skills certificates.
“Molly and I are grateful to be in the position to help fund the NVU Learning and Working Community,” said Valade. “We hope other alumni and friends will join us in supporting this new, innovative direction in teaching NVU has undertaken.”
Valade’s gift, which will be fulfilled across three years, will also establish the High-Impact Endowment Fund-Lyndon and contribute to the already established High-Impact Endowment Fund-Johnson to create an annual resource in support for transformative academic initiatives, including paid student internships.
