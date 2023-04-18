A New York, man is in jail after allegedly driving to Vermont to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
Kyler M. Cossart, 21, of Albany, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and using electronic communication to lure a child for sexual exploitation. The luring charge carries a five-year maximum, while the sexual assault charge carries a 10-year minimum and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Cossart was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Vermont State Police said they were contacted in late March by the girl’s father, who said she had sneaked out of their Ira home to meet Cossart and that he believed they had sex in Cossart’s truck. He said he learned of this from the girl’s mother, who had been given social media messages between the girl and a friend by the friend’s father.
The messages, sent via the Discord messaging app, described the encounter, according to affidavits. The father told police he was able to identify Cossart using his phone because the girl had no phone of her own and had used his.
Police said the history of the messages between the two began with them greeting one another in late January and the girl quickly identifying herself as 13 after Cossart identified himself as 21. “Instead of ending the conversation, Kyler asks why (the girl) is so ‘dirty’ when she is 13,” police wrote in the affidavit.
Police described sexual banter between the two and said the messages implied Cossart had sent the girl explicit pictures and video of himself. They discussed the possibility of meeting, according to police, with the girl offering to lie and tell people Cossart was 15 or 16. Affidavits also describe the girl advising Cossart to take precautions in communicating with her because she was using her father’s phone.
Police said they did not find further communication between the two until late February, when they reconnected and Cossart “immediately started in with further luring attempts.”
On March 9, police said, the girl sent messages to her friend about a sexual encounter with Cossart in which she “appear(ed) to be narrating portions of what was happening in real time.” Police said other messages to a group labeled “School Besties” also referenced the encounter.
Police said that the girl, when interviewed, denied having sex and said the messages to her friends were a joke.
“(The girl) made clear that she may have been truthful with her responses, she may not have, and generally displayed an attitude suggesting that the matter was her business alone,” police wrote in an affidavit describing the girl’s interview with an investigator from the Child First Advocacy Center. Police also said the girl contradicted herself in the interview in ways that indicated dishonesty. Cossart, on the other hand, confessed, according to affidavits, admitting to meeting her for sex after efforts to lure her despite being told she was 13 and acknowledging she was too young to consent.
