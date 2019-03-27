FAIR HAVEN — A New York woman was arrested for yelling obscenities in the middle of Main Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday evening, police said in a statement.
Police said they learned Hampton resident Dauna Jo Asay, 56, had followed someone to a business on Main Street on March 24 and started shouting obscenities as part of an ongoing dispute between the two parties.
Police arrested Asay, who was released with citation to appear in Rutland District court to answer charges of disorderly conduct.
