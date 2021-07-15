Cape Air will continuing flying out of the Rutland airport, but not to New York City in the foreseeable future. All three of the airlines bidding on the contract to run passenger service out of the airport included flights to the greater New York City area, but the order issued this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation awarding Cape Air the two-year contract chose instead to maintain the 21 trips a week between Rutland and Boston’s Logan Airport.
Neither the USDOT nor Cape Air responded to inquiries Thursday.
“The federal government has control over the order,” Mayor David Allaire said Thursday. “There were two or three different scenarios they could have come up with in giving Cape Air the contract. That’s the one they chose.”
Allaire said there had been enough interest in flights to New York City that he briefly considered seeking to get the order changed, but he decided against it.
“In the long run, I think it would be an exercise in futility,” he said. “They have control over the appeal process. ... We can review this down the line, and put in a request to go to New York.”
The federal government controls the contract because the airport is funded through the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes passenger flights to rural areas that otherwise might not get them. The decision is made with input from local official, but the DOT went against the city’s recommendation the last two times the contract was up for renewal. This time Cape Air had the city’s endorsement.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development for the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said he would have liked to have seen service to another city, but he was glad to at least still have Cape Air as a community partner.
“When I met with them on a Zoom call, they were very open to conversations and learning more about what our needs are so they can be included in their plans for the future,” he said. “We would love to have an experimental flight for a period of time just to see if there is a ridership.”
