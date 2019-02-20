A local man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after police accused him of pointing a gun at a woman in June and possessing stolen property and endangering a 4-month-old child on Wednesday.
Thomas L. Brown Jr., 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court Wednesday to one felony count each of first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction of justice and endangering a child younger than 2 years old.
Brown also pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges on Wednesday, one count each of being in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, possession of stolen property and domestic assault.
For the felony charges, Brown was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement applicable for defendants who have been convicted of three or more felonies which would allow a judge to sentence him to life in prison if convicted of one of the felonies Brown now faces.
For Brown, all the previous felony convictions were from Rutland County. He was convicted of possessing stolen property and burglary in 2001, possessing stolen property in 2003 and grand larceny in 2006.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said even if Brown hadn’t been charged as a habitual offender, he would face more than 25 years in jail if convicted of the charges.
In an affidavit, Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he and other officers responded to a report of a family fight on Crescent Street around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the complaint came from Brown’s mother, Cindy McFarland, who said Brown was yelling at a woman while the woman was holding a 4-month-old baby.
McFarland said she tried to get the woman and baby out of the house, but Brown wouldn’t allow them to leave. McFarland was eventually able to get out of the home.
When police arrived at the home, they spoke to Brown, who told them there was no incident and he didn’t have a weapon, according to Warfle.
The affidavit said the woman involved in the alleged incident was found in the apartment. Warfle said he tried to speak to Brown and the woman alone because another officer, not knowing the woman was in the apartment, was trying to find her.
Warfle said he believed Brown was trying to “intimidate” the woman by asking her to answer questions in front of Warfle about whether there had been any violence. Warfle said Brown “continued to badger her” and called her obscenities.
Warfle said the woman insisted she wasn’t hurt or harmed and didn’t want to accuse Brown or apply for a protection order.
Police left but they received “numerous calls” from McFarland, who demanded police return to the home and seize a firearm she believed Brown had.
“I explained to Cindy that Vermont law is very clear about unreasonable government intrusion, and at this time, I did not have enough to return to the residence and search for a firearm,” Warfle said in the affidavit.
Warfle said the woman called police again and when they returned to the home, she told them Brown had a gun. At the home, Warfle said he found a Taurus PT 100 P 40-caliber pistol with a magazine containing 15 full-metal jacket 40 caliber bullets, inserted.
The woman gave police a statement in which she accused Brown of pointing the gun at her head when she was pregnant and telling her she “would never leave with the baby alive.”
She also told police he had pushed her on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning while she was holding the baby.
Brown allegedly told another officer he knew he wasn’t supposed to have a gun because of his felony convictions.
Police later found the gun had been reported stolen.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Brown, asked Judge Thomas Zonay to release her client without bail but Zonay granted the state’s request to hold Brown until a hearing can be scheduled to determine if Brown will be given the opportunity to be released pending the resolution of the charges. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.
