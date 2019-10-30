MONTPELIER — The police chief says two officers involved in a fatal August shooting were allowed to view cruiser footage of the incident despite being asked not to do so by Vermont State Police.
Chief Anthony Facos said the officers were back on the job a week and a half after the Aug. 9 event.
The comments came at a news conference held at City Hall on Wednesday led by Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.
Thibault announced Tuesday his office would not file charges against Montpelier Police Cpl. Chad Bean, who shot and killed Mark Johnson. The state attorney general’s office said Wednesday morning it would not charge the officer either.
According to police, Johnson was shot twice in the torso with a patrol rifle on Spring Street after failing to respond to police commands to drop a pistol he pointed at the officers. The gun was found to be a pellet gun.
Officers immediately administered first aid before Johnson was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide.
Both Thibault and the attorney general’s office said Bean’s actions were justified given the circumstances. Thibault read a detailed recounting of the incident at Wednesday news conference, including how dashcam footage showed Johnson appearing to point a gun at the officers before he was shot. He said Bean shot Johnson once in the torso, but Johnson remained standing and still pointing the gun, so he was shot again. Montpelier Officer Christopher Quesnel was also on the scene at the time and the entire encounter lasted less than 30 minutes.
But Thibault and the attorney general’s office weren’t using all the same information. Thibault said because Bean and Quesnel were able to view the camera footage before talking to investigators, State Police did not interview them.
Maj. Daniel Trudeau, commander of the criminal division for State Police, said in a Wednesday evening interview that for more than a year it’s been the practice of State Police to interview officers involved in shootings before the officers review footage of the incident.
Trudeau said State Police asked to interview the officers before they reviewed the dashcam footage, but they decided to watch the footage. Facos said the officers were allowed to review the footage before being interviewed, despite State Police asking for the opposite, on the advice of counsel. He said it’s an important practice, so officers have an opportunity to be accurate and consistent when interviewed.
Trudeau said there’s conflicting opinions about this nationally, with some saying video footage is part of the officer’s work product so he or she should get to review it. He said officers review video footage of a DUI case before writing up their report. But he said it’s different in an officer-involved shooting.
“Technically, it’s a criminal investigation. Our argument to that other method where everybody wants to watch the video beforehand, they say ‘It’s my work product, I want to review it,’ that’s fine until you’re the subject of the investigation,” he said.
Trudeau said when investigating whether a shooting was justified, talking to an officer without them watching the video first gives investigators a better look at what the officer’s thoughts, feelings and perceptions were leading up to the shooting instead of just recounting what happened on a video they just watched.
Thibault said his office interviewed the two officers, with their counsel present, so he could gather as much information as he could before deciding whether to press charges.
Asked whether it was not too soon for the officers involved in the shooting to return to duty just a week and a half after the incident, Facos replied: “Not necessarily, given the totality of the circumstances. We do a full process with them from a psychological standpoint, a physical health standpoint and also what we do know at that time and what the circumstances were.”
The city has released the dashcam footage and posted the news releases. They can be seen at www.montpelier-vt.org/1115/Montpelier-Officer-Involved-Shooting-892.
