Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos hold two just signed amendments to the Vermont Constitution during a ceremony at the State House on Tuesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — State officials have formally added two amendments to the Vermont Constitution solidifying “personal reproductive autonomy” and clarifying that no forms of slavery are permitted here.

Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed the two amendments at a ceremony Tuesday at the State House.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(1) comment

Waller
Waller

I wish I had known that the slavery amendment would be used to ensure that criminals in prison aren’t required to work, I would have voted against it if I had known.

