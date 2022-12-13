MONTPELIER — State officials have formally added two amendments to the Vermont Constitution solidifying “personal reproductive autonomy” and clarifying that no forms of slavery are permitted here.
Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed the two amendments at a ceremony Tuesday at the State House.
Proposition 2 passed overwhelmingly during last month’s general election by a vote of 238,466-30,335. The amendment clarifies language in the Constitution prohibiting all forms of slavery in Vermont.
Proposition 5 also passed easily during the November election by a vote of 212,323-64,239. That amendment states, in part, “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.” This amendment was an effort to solidify the right to an abortion in the state’s Constitution.
Every city and town in the state voted to approve the two amendments.
Scott and Condos were joined for the ceremony by Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski and state Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, as well as current and former legislators, advocates and members of the public in the Vermont House chamber.
The governor said, “We know we can’t always look to Washington for solutions. Which is why our state constitution has always been critically important to us.”
Scott said those who wrote the constitution made sure it wasn’t easy to amend. That process requires votes from two different sessions of the Legislature and a statewide vote.
The governor said because of this process, Vermont has one of the shortest constitutions in the country.
“Our founders had the foresight to protect our constitution from impulse and partisanship, and that’s something Vermonters have felt strongly about ever since,” Scott said.
He said the process makes moments like Tuesday’s even more meaningful. He said the effort is to make sure the state’s values are included in its founding document.
“Today, the Vermont Constitution takes on new meaning as a source of inspiration and law. To clearly show the world we believe that everyone has a right to personal autonomy. To articulate the words that we truly believe in: Freedom and Unity,” Scott said, echoing the state’s motto.
Krowinski quoted the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who said, “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
The House speaker said the country has been through some extremely turbulent times. She said to watch long-held rights get rolled back and to see how fragile democracy is has been a wake-up call for her.
“Even with all the work we have done to make Vermont a better place, seeing how much racial and social inequality that still exists is jarring,” she said.
Krowinski said with these two votes, she’s seen that a majority of Vermonters also have had this wake-up call. She said residents have voted to protect their rights.
“In Vermont, we believe health care decisions should be made by an individual and their health care provider,” she said.
Krowinski said the timing was critical. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, she said there have been attacks on reproductive liberty across the country and an erosion of reproductive health care services. She said she hopes other states will now follow Vermont’s path to protect personal reproductive liberty.
For Prop 2, she said there is now no doubt that residents support righting the wrongs of the past by removing antiquated language from the constitution.
“The legacy of slavery in our country has resulted in centuries of systematic racism and removing this language from the constitution is one step in the right direction,” she said.
Balint was elected last month to the U.S. House to replace Rep. Peter Welch, who is replacing retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy. She said Vermont can continue to be a “beacon of light” for the rest of the country.
Balint said she was proud to be able to talk to her incoming colleagues in Washington, D.C., about the work that went into these two amendments. She said she hopes this will give them the courage to take up these issues in their home states.
“To be able to stand before you as a Democrat standing with a Republican governor, to be standing with my colleague from the other chamber and knowing we worked so hard together to make sure we got to this place, that’s what we need more of in this country. You know it. I know it,” she said.
Mark Hughes, executive director of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and a driving force behind Prop 2, said in a news release Tuesday, “This constitutional amendment has already shined a light on a number of other areas in our constitution, statutes, rules, laws and institutions that must be addressed. This work must become multiracial, multicultural, intergenerational, interfaith and nonpartisan for it to open the floodgates of justice and enable us for once to move to a true more perfect union.”
Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs at the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, said in a news release Tuesday, “History was made today in Vermont. Now that protections for personal reproductive autonomy are permanently enshrined in Vermont’s constitution, we know that the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow. Vermont voters overwhelmingly stood up for reproductive freedom, for ourselves, our neighbors and future generations. Everyone should have the right to make their own reproductive decisions, like whether and when to become pregnant, carry a pregnancy to term, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care. We are so grateful that Vermonters supported these fundamental rights.”
