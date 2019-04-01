Trout season begins in a few weeks. Waters are expected to be chilly when the season opens April 13, and those who want to land a few fish early in the season should adjust their strategy, according to state biologists and local fishing guides.
Chris Bates has been a fishing guide in Vermont for the past four years. He’s also a member of the Vermont House of Representatives, representing a district in Bennington. Bates said that as far as law and policy are concerned, not much is new this year. He said there is, however, a provision in the state budget to keep the Salisbury Fish Culture Station open another year. There had been a proposal to close it.
Bates said the state’s fish stocking program remains largely unchanged from last year.
“Early season, I would look for clean, clear water and cold water. The trout will be looking for that. For bait, you want something that’s down on the bottom,” Bates said. “And you can never go wrong with a good old red worm. I always use those as locator baits anyway.”
He said once an angler knows where fish are, they can experiment with baits and lures.
“A lot of times if you start off with spinners and rapalas and floating baits, they generally won’t hit them,” he said. “And you can always go back to your red worm if you don’t have any luck.”
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says early season trout fishing can be challenging, but landing a trout is doable.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” state fisheries biologist Bret Ladago said in a news release. “Given the recent cold weather and deep snowpack, conditions may be challenging, but if you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you could have the catch of a lifetime before the snow even melts.”
He said the smaller, low-elevation rivers and streams are good places to start, provided they’re clear of ice and not overly murky. He recommends larger baits, and for those using lures, something bright so the trout can see it.
Trout will be hanging out near the bottom, so anglers should focus their attention on deep pools and spots where the current is broken by a boulder or some other object. Approach from downstream, as trout often face the current.
Stocking usually begins in May and June, according to the department, which posts a schedule on its website.
“Angling success may be improved by focusing on waters known to hold wild trout,” said Ladago. “Despite unpredictable weather during early spring, each year anglers report catching impressive trout during opening weekend.”
