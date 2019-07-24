The U.S. Forest Service is stepping up its efforts to keep people from feeding bears.
The service announced Wednesday it was issuing a “forest order” in the Green Mountain National Forests, elevating several of its recommendations for keeping food away from bears into requirements. Visitors to national forest lands must “store unattended food in bear-resistant containers, in a vehicle, in solid non-pliable material or suspend food at least twelve (12) feet off the ground and not less than six (6) feet horizontally from any object. In addition, all refuse containing food materials or containers shall be deposited in receptacles provided for that purpose, removed from the Green Mountain National Forest to be disposed of properly, or stored in the manner prescribed for food.”
U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ethan Ready said the order was issued largely as an educational measure.
“The purpose of the order is primarily as a cultural tool,” he said. “Land regulations in most cases are heavily dependent on goodwill and people using common sense and doing the right thing. ... That said, if there’s a habitual offender out there, we would deal with that on a case-by-case basis. We’re not going to be out there doing anything more than we have in the past.”
Ready said the Forest Service would install bear-proof containers — for holding food and disposing of trash — at several sites.
The summer has seen an increase in reports of bear encounters, including an incident where a bear was killed by game wardens after attacking a through-hiker at a shelter on the Long Trail. Mark Scott, wildlife director for the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, said bears likely entered hibernation hungry last year because of a below-average crop of beech nuts, acorns and similar wild plants.
“Last fall was one of the worst years we’ve encountered in Vermont for those foods,” he said. “Bears really rely on that a lot.”
It was also, Scott said, a late spring, so the bears faced a shortage of the plants they typically forage on upon coming out of hibernation.
“Whether it’s birdfeeders that are up, garbage around the house, compost ... that’s where bears are,” he said. “They’re going anywhere trying to find food.”
The more they rely on food left by humans, he said, the more they become habituated to it.
Forrest Hammond, the wildlife biologist in charge of the state’s black bear project, said four or five bears have been put down by the state this year, which he said is a jump from normal. He said problems with bears should be reported to a game warden via the State Police or directly to the department online at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears.
Hammond said he is hopeful that the remainder of the season will see the opposite of the conditions that left the bears so hungry.
“I’m really hoping in the next couple weeks, we’ll see several species of berries ripening,” he said. “Blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries are ripening now. ... Those are important foods to the bears where they can get a lot of sugar, a lot of energy, really quick. ... It looks like it’ll be a good nut year, especially beech nuts. ... Hopefully, a lot of those bears that are coming into human neighborhoods will feed on those wild foods instead.”
