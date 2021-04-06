MONTPELIER — State officials have unveiled a road map that looks to bring the state back to as close to normal as possible by July 4.
At his regular news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the plan, called “Vermont Forward,” will lay out the state’s guidance regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic for the next 3 months. He said unlike last year when efforts were made to reopen the economy, now there are three vaccines available for residents.
“Our goal with this plan is to give Vermonters a transparent look at how we’ll be able to work our way out of this pandemic. Moving forward together at a time when we can manage this virus like we do the flu, with simple, everyday measures rather than the State of Emergency we’ve been in for over a year,” Scott said.
He said the timeline will let organizations, employers and families plan for events and allow businesses to plan out operations and budgets while also giving residents something to work towards.
The timeline is contingent on the state’s vaccination progress and the dates are subject to change.
“In order for this plan to work, we need your help in getting everyone vaccinated,” the governor said.
The first step starts April 9. Scott said on that date outdoor businesses, retail establishments, businesses with low or no contact with the public and lodging, campgrounds and other accommodations will move to a universal guidance from the state.
Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said the guidance moves away sector-specific mitigation measures and instead asks businesses to follow five rules: stay home if sick, wear a mask, ensure 6-foot spaces and uncrowded places, practice good hygiene and know the state’s traveling restrictions.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 42% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. If that number hits 60% by May 1, the next step would see most other businesses move to the general guidance.
The road map changes the state’s travel restrictions as well. Starting April 9, no quarantine is required when traveling or returning to Vermont, regardless of vaccination status, as long as someone has a negative test within three days of arrival in the state. The 14-day quarantine requirement for vaccinated residents was lifted in February.
If 70% of all eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 1, the testing requirement will be dropped.
For gatherings, if benchmarks are hit by May 1, outdoor events can have up to 300 unvaccinated people in attendance and any number of those who are vaccinated. That number moves up to 900 unvaccinated in attendance if vaccination numbers are reached by June 1.
Indoors, one unvaccinated person is allowed per 100 square feet, up to 150 unvaccinated people, plus any vaccinated. The spacing requirement shrinks to one unvaccinated person per 50 square feet, up to 300 total unvaccinated and any vaccinated people, if vaccination goals are reached by June 1.
The governor said this all leads to July 4, a date he and President Joe Biden have tapped as the day they want to get back to as normal as possible.
“At which time, all Vermonters over the age of 16 will have had plenty of time to register and receive their vaccine, and we may even be vaccinating people under 16 by then. That’s why we believe we can expect to be largely back to normal by this time. After the Fourth, our guidance will become exactly that. Guidance, not mandates. Recommendations rather than requirements,” Scott said.
According to the plan, after July 4 there would no longer be any capacity restrictions on gatherings and events and business guidance, masking and physical distancing would still be encouraged, but not required.
