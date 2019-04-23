The newest addition to the Rutland Regional Medical Center campus, the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building, received a lot of support on Monday during a groundbreaking ceremony, with much of the attention going to its namesake, Tom Huebner.
In addition to comments from Huebner, Monday’s event was attended by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Claudio Fort, who succeeded Huebner as Rutland Regional Medical Center’s president and CEO; Mayor David Allaire; and Gov. Phil Scott.
Scott, whose family used to own a construction business, climbed into a backhoe and demonstrated how it works to Dr. Melbourne Boynton, chief medical director of RRMC.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Scott joked he was “like a kid in a candy store ready to get to work.”
Many gave Huebner much of the credit for planning and starting the new building. Huebner said when he found out the building would bear his name, after he announced he was retiring, he was “embarrassed, pleased but it’s kind of humbling.”
“But my friend, Ron Cioffi (executive director and CEO of the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice) put it better. He said, ‘Don’t they usually wait ‘til you’re dead?’ Thanks, Chopper,” Huebner said.
He also joked that he had heard former colleagues had already nicknamed the new building “The Hueb.”
Turning more serious, Huebner thanked many of those who supported the construction of a new building, including the RRMC board of directors, administrators and hospital staff.
“Buildings are swell. They’re really important. We need to build this one because what we had was just so inadequate for what we were doing. But in the end, it’s the staff that makes the difference. Honestly, the patients don’t care about the bricks. We have a tagline here, a saying here that we will listen, we will respect and we will care always. That listening, that respect and that caring is really what people care about when they come to our door,” Huebner said.
According to RRMC officials, the almost $24 million, 3,700-square-foot two-story building will be the home of the ears, nose and throat practice and audiology clinic; the medical staff for physical medicine and rehabilitation; and the Vermont Orthopedic Clinic.
Fort called the building “an important investment in specialty care.”
“This is a challenging and uncertain time in health care. Some may ask, ‘Why is Rutland Regional building a new facility at a time when many Vermont hospitals are struggling financially?’ The answer is simple. Vermonters need these services,” he said.
Fort said if the building wasn’t there to provide those services, patients suffering hip or knee problems, chronic pain, sinus issues, voice and swallowing disorders, hearing loss or other problems might go out of state to find treatment.
Boynton said the new building is “all about patients.” He said the “little building” they’re in now was built for 65 patients a day and currently serves up to 150 patients a day.
Construction began earlier this month. According to RRMC officials, the ongoing work is not expected to close any areas of the hospital.
The Huebner building is expected to be finished in June 2020.
