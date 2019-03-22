Local officials expressed regret that Rutland’s College of St. Joseph is expected to close at the end of the current semester.
Jennifer Scott, CSJ president, said Thursday that the college will stop teaching at the end of the current semester with the expectation that CSJ will lose its accreditation at the end of August.
Mayor David Allaire said Thursday was a “sad day in Rutland.”
“I’m a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and have known a lot of folks, my contemporaries or people that I’m familiar with in the city and surrounding areas, that have gone to St. Joe’s. They’re a big employer in town so there’s a lot of repercussions that go with closing the school like this. It is unfortunate,” he said.
Allaire said he knew CSJ officials had made efforts to keep the school open.
Allaire said he has strong contacts with CSJ. On Wednesday, he was on campus for CSJ’s Founders Day event and Thursday he called Scott after hearing the college would be closing.
“I said, ‘We’re there for you. I don’t know if there’s anything the city can do.’ We would be glad to help if there’s something they need from us,” Allaire said.
Neither Allaire nor Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, expect the loss of Rutland’s only four-year college to affect the efforts to attract new residents and businesses.
Allaire said he expected many wouldn’t think of it as a mark against the city that the college has closed because other area colleges, Green Mountain College in Poultney and Southern Vermont College in Bennington, have also announced plans to close after the current semester ends.
Tyler Richardson, executive director of the Rutland Economic Development Corp., said some of the repercussions were the “obvious loss of jobs and students in the community.”
“Having students in the community adds value that’s measurable and not measurable. Vibrancy is hard to measure and how much the kids contribute,” he said.
Richardson said REDC has worked with Scott and her staff to offer whatever support they could.
He described Scott’s leadership as “amazing.”
“She has a very clear head about what her mission is. We have had a lot of faith in her. She did all she could,” he said.
Richardson said REDC staff had been told the Vermont Department of Labor will help the college’s 200 staff members seek new employment.
Duffy said the announcement on Thursday was “disappointing news.”
“That’s certainly a blow to Rutland. The city is a small community and they were a very integral part of that for many years. Their students were active in many ways in the community. They were a large employer as far as their staff. The space there was used for a lot of community events throughout the years. It’s a tough one,” Duffy said.
Allaire said he thought one area where the city might be able to offer assistance was to develop uses for the property if CSJ officials decide to repurpose the grounds. The main campus is on a lot of about 175 acres.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property. … I think that there is a lot of opportunity there for the right fit,” he said.
