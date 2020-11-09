A fatality on Route 7 could revive pedestrian safety discussions.
Vermont State Police said that Nicole Roberson, 43, of Rutland, was crossing Route 7 near Seward Road and the Days Inn at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday when she was hit and killed by the 2018 Ford Escape being driven north by Janet Page, 53, also of Rutland.
Police had not released any additional information on the circumstances of the collision as of late Monday afternoon.
It is the second pedestrian-related fatality in Vermont in recent weeks.
On Oct. 26, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Main Street in the town of Waitsfield.
Troopers identified the operator as June Sardi, 84, of Warren. The pedestrian was identified as Mariah McGill, 43, of Waitsfield. McGill was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Sardi was traveling south on Main Street when she struck McGill, who was crossing the crosswalk at the intersection. Sardi was charged with Gross Negligent Operation.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said the board members’ hearts went out to Roberson’s family, and that Page also was in their thoughts.
He said the town had taken a number of steps on pedestrian safety in recent years, though none of them were in that particular area. After a group of local students gathered a petition, Terenzini said, the town dropped speed limits on side streets from 35 to 25 mph.
“That affected over 45 roads in Rutland Town and was done in the name of public safety,” he said.
The town also built a sidewalk on Cold River Road and made speed control a priority for police patrols.
A year ago, another pedestrian fatality on Route 7 — but this one in the city, near Rotary Park — triggered discussions among the aldermen about pedestrian safety.
“That’s been an ongoing area of discussion for quite a number of years,” said Rutland City Mayor David Allaire. “North of Crescent Street, I don’t believe there is a crosswalk. ... It makes it dangerous for pedestrians.”
Allaire said that every discussion of pedestrian safety improvements, like crossings and stoplights along Route 7 and on Woodstock Avenue, seem to end with the state’s traffic experts stating that — due to traffic volume, speed and topography — they cannot find anywhere to make such changes. Allaire said a pedestrian bridge over the highway was once briefly discussed, but that it was prohibitively expensive.
“I guess there’s been some discussion about speed limits and whether they should be lowered or not,” he said. “The issue doesn’t always wind up being as simple as it seems. ... That’s certainly a traffic-calming measure. Perhaps it’s time to revive the whole discussion and see if there are approaches we’re not thinking of.”
