MONTPELIER — State officials say they want residents to know there are resources available for those struggling with their mental health, including a new national hotline launching this weekend.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said like those in many other states, his administration is seeing more residents in crisis, including more suicides. Scott said his administration is working with stakeholders to reverse these trends. He said his team worked with the Legislature during the past year to increase funding for things like suicide prevention, the state’s mobile crisis response program and expanding access to services through telehealth.
“These things, which are focused on those in greatest and most urgent need, are a critical part of our work. At the same time, we know there are also many Vermonters who may not rise to this level, but are feeling a lot of stress, despair and hopelessness, given all that’s happened over the last few years,” the governor said.
Scott said residents have dealt with a global pandemic, an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol, a historic reversal of women’s rights, an increase in crime nationally, a war in Ukraine and cost increases across the board.
“I think we can all admit this is taking a toll even on the strongest among us,” he said. “So what I hope Vermonters take away from this discussion today is, it’s OK to not feel OK.”
The governor said residents aren’t alone, and there is nothing to be ashamed of when seeking help or simply taking some time for self care.
Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2020, 21% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness. Samuelson said that’s nearly 53 million people and represents one in five adults in the country.
The secretary said so many more residents are feeling anxious, stressed and uncertain. She said it’s important for residents to pause and assess their mental well being.
She asked, “How is work going? How are our relationships? Are we sad or mad? Mental health is central to all of our lives, and we need to pay attention to it.”
Alison Krompf, deputy commissioner at the Department of Mental Health, said starting Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is changing to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Residents will be able to call this hotline by dialing 988.
Krompf said anyone experiencing mental health distress can call that number for support. She said callers will receive free, confidential and compassionate care.
She said the state has been preparing for this changeover for more than two years. The deputy commissioner said the state is grateful to the organizations, and people who have helped to provide in-state coverage needed to serve Vermonters.
“The 988 service is not only for individuals experiencing their own mental health challenges. It also serves as a resource for the parents, neighbors, community members and friends of someone experiencing a potential crisis. It can be difficult to know what to do when someone close to you is struggling. It can also be scary and confusing if you’re going through that yourself. Nobody should feel isolated in these moments. Our centers are ready to support you 24 hours a day. The lines are staffed by human beings who are there to help. They want to listen, and they are there for us to lean on,” she said.
Krompf said residents can also call 211 for referrals for services and supports in the area. She said the Pathways Vermont Support Line also is available at 833-888-2557.
“That’s a great resource if you’re someone who wants to talk with people who can speak to you as a peer and may have some shared experience,” she said.
She said those who would rather send text messages instead of talking can do so by sending “VT” to 741741.
She said residents can go to mentalhealth.vermont.gov for a list of available resources.
Katina Idol, a mental health counselor working out of Lamoille County, said a silver lining from the pandemic was the recognition that everyone has mental health and needs to take care of it.
Idol said it makes sense for residents to feel stressed. She said the increase seen in substance use along with incidents of anxiety and depression also make sense because residents are trying to reduce that stress.
She said her advice to residents was to find a way to play every day.
“We lost the joy. So find a way to play every day to find that joy,” she said.
Idol told residents to put down their cellphone and look up. To laugh, cry, yell or do what they need to do to take care of themselves so they can take care of others.
“Because you are important and you can pass that kindness forward when you take care of yourself,” Idol said.
