NORTHFIELD - A short-circuit in a rooftop air-conditioning unit is believed to have been the cause of a fire at Cabot Hosiery Mills on Monday afternoon, according to company officials.
Fire crews from Northfield, Williamstown, Roxbury and Montpelier responded at 3:35 p.m. to the facility on Whetstone Drive and quickly contained the fire.
No one was injured and damage was limited to the air-conditioning unit and the roof, with employees returning to work later in the afternoon.
Brent Blevins, vice president of operations, was standing outside the building with other employees while fire crews finished stowing gear and prepared to leave.
“We had an air-conditioning motor burn up — that was the extent of it,” Blevins said. “The air-conditioning motor, which sits on top of the building, was drawing smoke from the motor being burned up and was drawing the smoke inside, which is why we were getting smoke in the office areas. That’s why we called the fire (department).
“We evacuated the whole place and probably lost an hour, an hour and a half of production,” he added.
Blevins could not say how or why the air-conditioning unit short-circuited.
“I don’t know if it’s old or not,” he said. “The maintenance has been done on our property; it was just done, but the motor shorted out.”
Blevins also had high praise for the response from fire services.
“The fire department showed up here amazingly fast — hats off to them, to be honest, especially the volunteer departments,” he said.
Accountant Kim Young said she was in the building when smoke started to fill the building.
“People started smelling smoke, and the fire alarm went off, and we exited the building,” she said. “I cleared this whole end here (in the middle of the building), and I went down and cleared that whole (south) end and closed all the doors, and then (we went) out of the building.
“Nobody was injured; it was a good thing,” she added.
Northfield Fire Chief Peter DeMasi declined to comment on the fire.
