Somebody made a big mess on West Street Friday afternoon.
The westbound lane was closed as city crews cleaned up oil that spilled from an unidentified truck. The spill resulted in traffic snarls in the surrounding area for part of the afternoon.
"We think, coming out of Wendy's ... the vehicle spilled oil down the road, all the way to Rotella's," Mayor Michael Doenges said shortly after 2 p.m., as the cleanup effort was underway.
Doenges said workers put down materials to soak up the oil and then used street sweepers to pick them up.
"We have ours, and we called in Wilk (Paving) to help us out," he said. "It was a pretty significant amount, which it why I think it might have been waste oil. At first, we thought it was hydraulic fluid, but we determined it was not."
Fire Chief William Lovett said his department initially responded to the spill and that their immediate concerns were keeping it from spreading or going into the storm drains.
"That could cause some havoc with the sewage treatment plant," he said.
Lovett said crews put down sand rather than the absorption materials normally used.
"There's not enough Speedy Dry in the city to take care of a spill that large," he said.
Lovett said he did not have a good estimate of the amount of oil spilled but that it was below the threshold for the state to send in a hazmat team.
Doenges said the spill had tapered off significantly by the time the truck reached the bridge on West Street and that there was no threat to East Creek.
"I know it's raining, but I think they got it," he said.
Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivanski characterized the spill as an "oil sheen."
"It made the surface like ice," he said. "We had the intersection at (routes) 4 and 7 and then the hill, so we were worried about accidents."
Protivanski said he was happy with how DPW and the police and fire departments worked together on the response to the spill.
Doenges said that while the truck had not been immediately identified, he understood a photo of its license plate had been sent to the police.
