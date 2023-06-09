Somebody made a big mess on West Street Friday afternoon.

The westbound lane was closed as city crews cleaned up oil that spilled from an unidentified truck. The spill resulted in traffic snarls in the surrounding area for part of the afternoon.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.