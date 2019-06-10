A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who police said, after punching his hand through a window, tore off his shirt and ran down the street calling for officers to “come get him,” before striking an officer with his foot.
According to court documents, when Oklahoma native Joshua Cave didn’t show up for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Judge Thomas Zonay issued an arrest warrant and set bail at $50.
If convicted, the charges could carry a two-year sentence, $1,000 fine or both, the documents said.
In an affidavit, Rutland City Police Officer Tyler Tavares said he was called over to Meadow Street on May 5 for a man who was allegedly causing a public disturbance, throwing and smashing things.
Officer Jared Dumas beat Tavares to the scene, and having recognized Cave from previous interactions, was already having a conversation with Cave, who was bleeding profusely from his right hand, Tavares wrote.
Police later found that Cave’s residence violated his conditions of release. In March, Judge Cortland T. Corsones required Cave to remain at 109 Library Ave. in Rutland, but Cave was subsequently evicted and didn’t tell the court.
Cave is listed as “transient” in the report.
While speaking to Tavares, Cave claimed he threw his fist through a window after someone robbed him, which was why Tavares found a broken window near the front of the house on the south side, according to the affidavit.
In an attempt to get Cave under control, Tavares said Dumas took hold of Cave’s shirt, but Cave slipped out of it and ran away from the officers while yelling “Come on,” enticing the officers to chase him.
Tavares said instead of fleeing the scene, Cave circled back around and ran through the road, straight at them.
The officers each managed to grab one of Cave’s arms, and Dumas tripped him with one of his legs, bringing Cave down to the ground, where Tavares said he successfully handcuffed him.
After Tavares had to force him to remain seated, Cave swung his leg out, striking Tavares in his left shoulder and almost hitting his face, Tavares wrote.
Cave was finally forced into the back of the police cruiser by officers Nate Harvey, Dumas and Tavares, and transported to the police station and then to Rutland Regional Medical Center for his wounds, according to the report.
