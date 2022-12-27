A few days before Christmas, Vermont’s U.S. senators announced that they’d helped secure several million dollars in federal funds for various projects around the state.
According to Sen. Patrick Leahy, he was able to secure $212 million for 38 projects, while Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he steered $42 million toward 51 projects.
The funds are called “Congressionally Directed Spending” and are part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which called for spending $1.7 trillion nationwide.
It was Leahy’s final vote as a senator. He claims he’s cast 17,374 votes in his long career, the second-highest number on record.
Among projects for which Leahy got funding was the Multi-disciplinary Cyber Fusion Research and Development Center at Norwich University, which with $16.4 million is supposed to create jobs related to “cybersecurity, information operations and dominance, computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time decision making practices.”
He got quite a bit of funding for the University of Vermont, as well. University of Vermont Honors College will receive $30 million; UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships will get $15 million; Food Systems Center gets $13 million; Rural Centers Against Addiction, $10 million; Unmanned Aircraft Systems Research, $2 million; and $4 million for a new Climate Impacts Center of Excellence. Other UVM awards included: $1 million for the Forest Ecosystem Monitoring Cooperative; $5 million for Northeastern States Research Cooperative; $2 million for disease bearing tick research; $750,000 for research on Lake Champlain; and $2 million for a soil testing program.
“As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked with community leaders across our great state to identify projects and priorities that would make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters,” stated Leahy. “And I am proud that I have been able to give Vermont a center seat at the table as this bill was written and fund programs that will make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters.”
Among other projects he was able to secure funding to include: $34 million to renovate and expand Burlington International Airport; $25 million for the Lake Champlain Geographic Program; $11 million for the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission for Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog; $35 million for the Lake Champlain Basin Program; $9 million for the Vermont Department of Public Safety for regional communications; and $6 million for Vermont Agency of Agricultural Food and Markets for the Dairy Business Innovation Center.
Visit bit.ly/1227Leahy where a full list of the projects Leahy saw funded can be found.
Some projects Sanders secured funding for included: $134,000 for the Harwood National and International Travel Study Program at Harwood Union High School; $997,000 for The Veterans’ Place, a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans. The work will be aimed at the needs of veterans who are either older, have health issues or disabilities, or who need supportive housing.
Sanders also secured $2.24 million to replace an unreliable drinking water main on Route 302 for Barre City; $3.45 million for the Barre Municipal Auditorium to pay for upgrades; $210,000 for the Vermont History Center for a visible storage and research gallery accessible by the public; $7,000 to the Brandon Senior Citizens Center for a solar panel project; and $188,000 to put toward the removal of Glen Brook Dam at Castleton University.
“Too many Vermonters, and people across the country, have lost hope that government can work for them in real ways,” Sanders stated. “Too many have lost hope that government is listening to what they need and taking real action on their behalf. With these projects, I am glad to say, Vermonters will soon see real, positive benefits in their daily lives and in their communities.”
The WORK Act, which Sanders championed, also was passed through the omnibus bill. It puts $50 million to a program meant to increase the number and strength of employee-owned companies.
The bill also puts an extra $1.2 billion into Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds.
Visit bit.ly/1227Sanders for a complete online list of the funding Sanders secured.
