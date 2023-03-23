Jim Giffin

Jim Giffin gears up for patrol at Bolton Valley recently.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

In his 55 years as a ski patrol member, half at Pico in Killington and half at Bolton Valley, Jim Giffin has seen dramatic changes in the ski industry, the equipment used, winter weather and the profession itself.

“Early on, patrolling was 90% helping injured people and 10% prevention. I would say now patrollers spends 90% of their time on prevention and 10% on rescue,” he said recently. “We set up the mountain each morning with appropriate signage and trail markings, and perform equipment checks to make sure everything is in place in case it is needed. As well, we pad towers and mark obstacles.”

