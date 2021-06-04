This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones — lives depend on it.
Interstates
I-89 Berlin: The bridge deck replacement project continues. Northbound and Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Motorists should be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Hartford to Sharon: A resurfacing project continues. Nighttime operations will require lane and speed reductions in the areas of active construction, including ramps.
I-89 Sharon — A bridge rehabilitation project continues. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Motorists: Be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Sharon to Bethel: A resurfacing project resumes on I-89 in both directions. Lane and speed reductions will be in effect in the vicinity of active construction activities.
I-91 Hartford: Motorists can expect continuous lane closures on I-91 northbound and southbound between Exits 12 and 11 as crews continue bridge repairs at bridge #44 over U.S. 4, VT 14, the New England Central Railroad and the White River.
I-91 Rockingham: The bridge replacement project continues this week. Motorists should note lane and speed reductions are in place, with more trucks entering/exiting the construction zone.
I-91 Weathersfield: A bridge deck replacement project is underway at Exit 8 over VT 131. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; southbound traffic is merged to the northbound bridge using a crossover. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists can expect minor delays along VT 131 under the bridge.
Around the State
Calais: A bridge replacement project is underway along VT 14 just south of its intersection with Pekin Brook Road. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers during the day, with a traffic light at the bridge during off hours. Expect some delays.
Cavendish — Weathersfield: A roadway reclaim project is underway on VT 131. Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic at multiple locations throughout the length of the project. Please use caution as varying surfaces exist within the area. Moderate delays expected. Add extra time to your travel plans.
Chester — Springfield: Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway on VT 11 between VT 103 in Chester and VT 106 in Springfield. Please expect one-way alternating traffic at various points along this route. Anticipate delays.
East Dorset: Motorists can expect U.S. 7 to be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed and lane width reductions will also be in effect. Please use caution as the area will have milled/scarified road surfaces. Prepare for short delays.
Fair Haven — Rutland: Single-lane closures are planned on U.S. 4 eastbound for paving operations. Motorists should use caution as they encounter grooved road surfaces. There will also be additional lane closures in both directions at and around the railroad crossing for signal work (approximately ½ mile from the junction of U.S. 4 and U.S. 7).
Londonderry — Chester: Paving on VT 11 continues, along with sign repair, bridge joints, shoulder work, and guardrail repair. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
Middlebury: Expect paving work along U.S. 7 beginning at the intersection with High Street moving south to Creek Road. Flaggers will manage alternating lanes of traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Also expect construction vehicles moving in and out of Printer’s Alley from Main Street, the Marble Works from Seymour Street, and the Battell Block from Merchants Row, along with Fifield Farm marshaling yard on VT 30. Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers should proceed with caution.
Newbury: A bridge replacement project is underway just north of the junction of Boltonville Road and U.S. 302. Minimal traffic impacts anticipated this week. A full closure at the location of the bridge is scheduled to begin on 06/12. The bridge will reopen in mid-August.
Pittsford: Multiple activities for roadway reconstruction on U.S. 7. Motorists should proceed with caution as they navigate new traffic patterns and lane shifts throughout the project. Expect alternating one-way traffic with minor delays. A speed reduction to 35 mph remains in effect.
Plymouth — Ludlow: A series of culvert replacements along VT 100 is underway. Motorists should anticipate one-way alternating traffic with some delays.
Proctor: The North Street bridge project is underway. A short-term road closure of North Street at the location of the bridge remains in effect. A signed detour is in place.
Rockingham: Our partners at NHDOT are working on a rehabilitation project on the Church Street Bridge connecting Vermont and New Hampshire. Motorists should expect intermittent, alternating one-way traffic and some delays.
Roxbury: A slope stabilization project continues on Warren Mountain Road approximately ½-mile west of its intersection with VT 12A. Motorists may encounter periods of one-way alternating traffic.
Stowe — Morristown: Motorists should expect delays and intermittent alternating one-way traffic along VT 100, Stagecoach Road, and Randolph Road to facilitate coarse milling operations in Stowe between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Sudbury: A full closure of VT 30 is in place at the causeway between Lake Hortonia and the Upstream Waterbody/Pond Extension, near St. John’s Road for culvert work. A signed detour utilizes VT 73, VT 22A, and VT 4A. The closure is expected to be in place until the end of June.
Waitsfield: A sidewalk project continues along VT 100 in the village. Plan on periods of alternating one-way traffic with short delays.
Waterbury: Multiple construction activities are underway along U.S. 2 in the village downtown. Motorists are urged to pay attention to flaggers, signage and pedestrian crossers as crews work on pouring concrete sidewalks and walkways.{/div}
